5 players retire on nightmare Monday at China Open even as Iga Swiatek continues calling out tennis calendar for jeopardizing player health

It was a nightmare Monday at the China Open as not one, not two, but five players retired midway through their match in Beijing, underlining injury concerns and questions about player safety in the extended modern-day tennis calendar.

Local favorite Zheng Qinwen was among the biggest retirees on Monday, with the Chinese having just made her comeback at this event after a prolonged absence. Taking on Linda Noskova in the Round of 32, Zheng was down 0-3 in the third set when she decided to throw in the towel.

Another big name out of the draw was Lorenzo Musetti, who went out trailing 0-3 in the final set against Learner Tien. The Italian, who had drawn controversy at the China Open after some unsavory remarks about fans earlier, was sent off with a loud round of boos from the fans in the stands.

Alex de Minaur, in the quarterfinals, had to play only one set, as Jakub Mensik announced his retirement with the score at 4-1 against his favor. Meanwhile, Emma Navarro also had to play just a set and a half, as her opponent Lois Boisson retired trailing 2-6, 0-1.

Finally, Iga Swiatek played just six games at the China Open on Monday, winning all six before her opponent Maria Camila Osorio Serrano revealed that she was injured and opted out of the match before the second set began.

Five players choosing to retire is certainly a strange sight for a tennis tournament, but it comes as no surprise once the overall schedule is taken into consideration. Players have been in action almost non-stop since the start of the year, taking small breaks only for a couple of days in between Masters 1000-level tournaments that have become two weeks now instead of one. The number of mandatory tournaments have also been increased, with players getting fined for missing them without valid injury reasons.

Swiatek, one of the beneficiaries of a retirement on Monday, is one of the loudest voices asking the ATP and the WTA to reconsider the scheduling, arguing that such a long and intense calendar will undoubtedly lead to more injuries.

"When I look at the schedule, I think we're playing too much, and the schedule is crazy. That's the first thing probably that will pop to my head. That's why I try to split the year for swings and just focus on the next swing," Swiatek said in her press conference at the China Open earlier this week.

After the win over Osorio, Swiatek opined that the Asian swing was particularly hard on players, as they had to mentally push themselves harder with no Grand Slams to look forward to for the rest of the season.

"I think people are more fatigued. For sure, unfortunately I think the Asian Swing is the hardest part because you feel like the season is going to finish soon, but you still need to push. There are a lot of injuries. I think it is because the season is too long and too intense," Swiatek said.

At the Japan Open this week, Carlos Alcaraz also had an injury concern before recovering to make the final.

"I don't think for professional player the calendar is too much" - Zheng Qinwen after China Open retirement

Interestingly, Zheng Qinwen did not have any complaints about the tennis calendar after her retirement at the China Open, arguing that professional players need to work with what they are given. The Chinese star saw it as a 'survival of the fittest' race, even if she herself could not hang on in this instance.

"This is part of the games. As a professional player, I mean, this is what it is because we have to play that many tournament because there is in the calendar. I don't think for professional player the calendar is too much because the strongest players survive, and that's the rules in my head," Zheng said.

Zheng also insisted that her case was different, as she was just coming from injury and she wanted to assess where her physical state was for herself.

"I think my situation's different than them. I coming from surgery, which is really rush decision for me to playing here. But also is the right decision for me because I want to see where my body is right now. Okay, now I know to compete third set, the amount of hitting the balls is too much for me," she said.

Coco Gauff is the defending champion at the China Open this year, and the American is still alive in the draw. She will next face Belinda Bencic on Tuesday. Meanwhile, men's champion Carlos Alcaraz is not playing in Beijing, leaving World No. 2 Jannik Sinner the favorite for the title.

