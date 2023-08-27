5 storylines to follow during US Open 2023 ft. Novak Djokovic surpassing Serena Williams in Slam record, Carlos Alcaraz eyeing historic title defense

The 2023 US Open is all set to kick off on Monday, August 28, with a star-studded lineup including Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka, among others.

Alcaraz and Djokovic headline the men's draw and could set up a rematch of their blockbuster Wimbledon 2023 final at the Arthur Ashe Stadium come September 10. A potential semifinal clash with Daniil Medvedev, who previously defeated him in the 2021 final in New York, looms ahead for the Serb. Meanwhile, the World No. 1 and defending champion will most likely need to take down his arch-rival, Jannik Sinner, in the quarterfinals.

In the women's draw, Swiatek and Sabalenka feature as the top two seeds, followed by Jessica Pegula and Elena Rybakina. The Pole will likely face a formidable quarterfinals opponent in Coco Gauff during her title defense. The Belarusian, on the other hand, will potentially have to contend with last year's runner-up Ons Jabeur in the quarterfinals.

The 2023 US Open also presents several intriguing storylines to keep fans hooked over the next two weeks. Here is a look at five of them:

#5 Can Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe or Tommy Paul end American mens' 20-year drought at US Open?

Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe

Following his triumph in 2003, Andy Roddick remains the last American man to have won the US Open as well as a Grand Slam singles title. However, with Taylor Fritz and France Tiafoe among the top-10 seeds and Tommy Paul striving to replicate his 2023 Australian Open semifinal run, the potential to end the 20-year drought looks promising.

Tiafoe stands out as the prime canditate to end the dry spell, given his run to the semifinals in New York in 2022. Notably, the American defeated Rafael Nadal during his campaign before narrowly falling to eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz. Fueled by his impressive performace last year, the resurgent No. 10 seed will carry a strong sense of confidence into the upcoming Major.

Alongside Fritz, Tiafoe and Paul, 2023 Australian Open quarterfinalists Ben Shelton and Sebastian Korda, as well as Wimbledon quarterfinalist Christopher Eubanks, will further heighten fans' optimism for a home champion.

#4 Fomer World No.1 and two-time US Open finalist Caroline Wozniacki's return to Grand Slam tennis

Caroline Wozniacki won the 2018 Australian Open

Caroline Wozniacki is all set for her return to Grand Slam tennis at the 2023 US Open. The former World No. 1 previously retired from competitive tennis after her defeat to Ons Jabeur at the 2020 Australian Open. However, two kids and three-and-a-half years later, she will make her comeback to the sport's biggest stage.

The 2018 Australian Open champion announced that she will be returning to the tour in June this year and will enter the season's final Grand Slam with a 1-2 win/loss record, having competed in the Canadian Open and Cincinnati Open.

Considering Elina Svitolina's impressive feat of reaching the French Open quarterfinals and making a semifinal run at the Wimbledon Championships on her return to the tour after having a child, there is anticipation surrounding whether Wozniacki, the 2009 and 2014 US Open runner-up, can achieve similar success during her campaign in New York

#3 Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka's neck-and-neck battle for World No. 1

Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka are set to be locked in a closely contested battle for the top spot in the WTA rankings during their respective campaigns in New York.

Defending 2,000 points in New York after winning the title last year, Swiatek will commence her title defense with 7,955 points to her name and a live ranking of No. 2. Meanwhile, Sabalenka will launch her campaign with 7,966 points in the live rankings as she defends 780 points from her run to the semifinals last year.

With a mere 11-point gap between the pair, the Pole will need to do one better than the second seed in order to hold on to the top spot. Should both players exit the tournament in the same round, Sabalenka will claim the World No. 1 ranking.

#2 Will Carlos Alcaraz become the first man since Roger Federer to successfully defend his title in New York?

Carlos Alcaraz won the 2022 US Open

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Casper Ruud in last year's US Open final to claim his maiden Grand Slam final. With another Major title under his belt after defeating Novak Djokovic in the 2023 Wimbledon Championships final, the Spaniard now faces the herculean task of becoming the first man since Roger Federer in 2008 to successfully defend his title in New York.

Despite some of the biggest names in the sport, including Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray, Juan Martin del Potro and Daniil Medvedev having won the title at Flushing Meadows over the past 15 years, none of them have accomplished the feat of defending their title.

Having become the youngest men’s singles champion since Pete Sampras in 1990 just last year, Alcaraz will set his sights on scripting history once again.

#1 Will Novak Djokovic claim his 24th Major title and surpass Serena Williams in the Slam record?

Novak Djokovic won his 23rd Grand Slam at the 2023 French Open

Novak Djokovic drew level with Serena Williams in the Grand Slam Open Era record after defeating Casper Ruud in the 2023 French Open final to claim his 23rd Grand Slam title. With his win, Djokovic made history by becoming the first man to achieve the milestone, breaking his tie with Rafael Nadal.

Having missed the opportunity to equal Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 Major titles at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, Djokovic will be determined to achieve the feat at this year's US Open.

With Williams falling just one win short of the record on four occasions, the question remains whether Djokovic can seize the opportunity at the second time of asking.

