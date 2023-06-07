Renowned coach Rick Macci has predicted an enthralling showdown between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals of the 2023 French Open on Friday, June 9.

Having already crossed paths once before, Alcaraz holds the advantage over Djokovic in their head-to-head battle, leading 1-0. Their maiden encounter took place at the 2022 Madrid Masters, where the young Spaniard emerged victorious in a hard-fought three-set match against the Serb.

Rick Macci took to his Twitter account and analyzed the chances of both players' semi-final clash on Friday, while slightly favoring the top seed Alcaraz.

"Probably 50 drops shots of cat and mouse when Carlos Alcaraz plays Novak Djokovic, and in this little motor skill game Carlos usually gets the cheese, fasten seat belt," Rick Macci said.

Alcaraz, known for his aggressive and fearless playing style, has showcased remarkable net play throughout the tournament. The 20-year-old won 80% of the points at the net against Stefanos Tsitsipas, his quarterfinal challenger.

On the other hand, Novak Djokovic is renowned for his exceptional fitness and mental fortitude. The 22-Grand Slam winner's relentless pursuit of every point and his unwavering focus make him a formidable competitor.

"Carlos Alcaraz deserves his success"- Novak Djokovic praises the young Spaniard

Novak Djokovic has heaped praise on the remarkable achievements of Carlos Alcaraz. Arriving in Paris after triumphant campaigns in Barcelona and Madrid, the young Spaniard has displayed tremendous consistency, with only three losses this season.

The 22-time Grand Slam Champion acknowledged Alcaraz's outstanding accomplishments at such a young age. He even drew comparisons between the rising star and his long-time rival, Rafael Nadal, a 14-time French Open champion.

"Alcaraz deserves his success, no doubt. He's working hard, and he very complete player already and only age 20 — 19, 20?" Djokovic said

"Well, he carries himself very well. No doubt very nice guy on and off the court. Brings a lot of intensity on the court. Reminds me of someone from his country that plays with a left hand (smiling)," he added

At the age of 20, Alcaraz has already tasted Major success, securing his first title at the US Open Championships last year. Although an injury forced him to miss the 2023 Australian Open, his return at the Argentina Open in Buenos Aires showcased his exceptional form.

If he beats Djokovic in the semifinals on Friday, he'll be one win away from getting his hands on the iconic La Coupe des Mousquetaires trophy in Paris. Expressing his anticipation for their forthcoming encounter, Djokovic recognized the World No. 1 as his most significant challenge thus far in the tournament.

"It's definitely the biggest challenge for me, you know, so far in the tournament. If you want to be the best, you have to beat the best. He's definitely the guy to beat here. I'm looking forward to that," Djokovic said

Carlos Alcaraz beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-2, 6-2 and 7-6(5) in the quarter-finals, while Novak Djokovic beat Karen Khachanov 4-6, 7-6(0), 6-2, 6-4.

