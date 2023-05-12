Tennis fans were left bewildered after a new video of Rafael Nadal emerged during training where the Spaniard can be seen holding both his knees before walking away from his routine, raising doubts over his participation at the French Open.

The video was shared by a fan on Twitter, which has led to speculations that the 22-time Grand Slam winner may miss the major he has dominated for decades with a record 14 titles.

The 36-year-old last played the Australian Open in January, where he suffered a hip injury to the ileopsoas muscle in his left leg during the match. Since then, Nadal has only played four matches in the ongoing season, with a 1-3 record. He beat Jack Draper in the first round at the Australian Open before losing to Mackenzie McDonald in the second round. Before the Australian Open, he lost to Cameron Norrie and Alex de Minaur at the United Cup 2023.

Fans were quick to speculate that the former World No. 1 would miss the French Open, which starts on May 22.

"60-70% sure no Nadal at RG 😞," wrote a user on Twitter after sharing a practice video of the Spaniard.

Another fan said:

"I honestly don't feel the point of pretending to be in pain even at the end of a practice. But maybe some genius who understands everything that "stupid Dullfans who play the victim card" can't understand can explain it to me 🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️😔😔😔," he tweeted.

Another fan opined that it has never been more evident that the chances of the 36-year-old playing the French Open than this.

"It's so over, it's never been more over than this," they wrote.

Here are some of the other reactions:

Girlwhoplaystennis @Princess0937 @vanshv2k Honestly sad. I don’t think any of us want this to happen fan or no fan of. As a RF fan it still hurts until this day that RF couldn’t go out the way he would have want to. I don’t wish that for any great champion. @vanshv2k Honestly sad. I don’t think any of us want this to happen fan or no fan of. As a RF fan it still hurts until this day that RF couldn’t go out the way he would have want to. I don’t wish that for any great champion.

Sayan @Tweets_by_Sayan @vanshv2k This is painful to watch. As a huge Rafa fan, i don't want to see him dragging himself through all these pains anymore. He has given us enough memories to cherish for lifetime. It's time now. @vanshv2k This is painful to watch. As a huge Rafa fan, i don't want to see him dragging himself through all these pains anymore. He has given us enough memories to cherish for lifetime. It's time now.

Nando @nandorvila Vansh @vanshv2k 60-70% sure no Nadal at RG 60-70% sure no Nadal at RG 😞 https://t.co/XTlemQ9xiN Time goes by, we grow older, the things we love just.. wither away. twitter.com/vanshv2k/statu… Time goes by, we grow older, the things we love just.. wither away. twitter.com/vanshv2k/statu…

rafael_nadal_by_hippo @rnbyhippo22 Just to clarify one last time about this video. First, it was not at the end of the practice. Then, he was not crying. He sat down for 5 minutes and then did slice. Then, intensity came back. I’m not gonna tell you more because you will understand that I can’t say everything. Just to clarify one last time about this video. First, it was not at the end of the practice. Then, he was not crying. He sat down for 5 minutes and then did slice. Then, intensity came back. I’m not gonna tell you more because you will understand that I can’t say everything.

Swiney @mattjswinehart @vanshv2k Like Fed, he may never get that “one last major” before his body gives out. Either way, he’s been awesome to watch. @vanshv2k Like Fed, he may never get that “one last major” before his body gives out. Either way, he’s been awesome to watch.

Carlos Alcaraz tipped to win French Open in Nadal's absence

Carlos Alcaraz is favorite to win the French Open.

While the French Open has always been Rafael Nadal's favorite hunting ground, former British-Canadian tennis player Greg Rusedski opined that Carlos Alcaraz could lift the French Open title this time, if the Spaniard doesn't play the Major.

It has always been one of the Big 3 - Nadal, Federer or Djokovic - to be the favorites at the clay court Grand Slam but given the ongoing fitness issues with both the former World No. 1s, the former tennis player believes the current World No. 2 Alcaraz would be the favorite.

Alcaraz has been in good form and is on the back of winning the Madrid Open, beating Jan-Lennard Struff 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 in the final.

"Going in to this year's Roland Garros, Nadal hasn't played anything whatsoever leading up, who's always the favorite to win the title. Djokovic is hurt. This has got to be his best chance to win it because if any of those guys are healthier, any one of those three guys could win it. But right now, because of his form, he's got to be the favorite," Rusedski said after the Madrid Open final.

The French Open commences on May 22 with the qualifying rounds while the first round starts on May 28.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here

