7 best tennis matches of 2021

The curtains have fallen on the 2021 tennis season. This year had a ton of tennis action and fans witnessed some splendid matches being played over the months, be it at Grand Slams or other tournaments.

Here are the 7 best matches of 2021:

#7. Djokovic vs Karatsev, Serbia Open

Karatsev avenged his defeat at the Australian Open semifinals

The Serbia Open was back after nine years and Novak Djokovic was the heavy favorite to win the competition. The World No.1 had little trouble reaching the semifinals, defeating Kwon Soon-woo and compatriot Miomir Kecmanovic in straight sets.

In the last eight, Djokovic was up against third seed Aslan Karatsev, who he defeated in the Australian Open semifinals just a couple of months prior to this tournament.The Russian gave him a tough fight in the first set and went on to win it 7-5.

The World No.1 fought back and took the second set 6-4. However, Karatsev stunned him in the third set to win 6-4 thus clinching the match against all odds. It was an intense encounter between two warriors that lasted three hours and 25 minutes.

Karatsev saved 23 break points to defeat Djokovic and enter the final of the Serbia Open where he lost to Matteo Berrettini.

#6. Fernandez vs Svitolina, US Open

Fernandez and Svitolina played out a three-set thriller in the US Open

Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez was having a great run at the US Open. After coming from a set down to defeat Naomi Osaka in the third round, she defeated another former champion in Angelique Kerber to reach her first Grand Slam quarterfinal.

Here, Fernandez was up against fifth seed Elina Svitolina, who was yet to drop a single set in the competition. The teenager started the match brilliantly and took the first set 6-3. However, Svitolina was in no mood to back down and she fought back to win by the same scoreline and take the match to a decider.

Fernandez looked well set to win the match, going 5-2 up but the Ukrainian held her nerve to take it to a tiebreaker. The Canadian won it 7-5 to take the third set and qualify for the semifinals.

#5. Kerber vs Tormo, Wimbledon

Kerber survuved a scare from Tormo

Former Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber was seeded 25th in this year's competition. The German began with a straight-sets victory over Nina Stojanovic to seal a place in the second round.

Here, she was up against Spaniard Sara Sorribes Tormo, who had reached the quarterfinals of the Miami Masters earlier this year. The two played in one of the best Wimbledon matches in recent times.

Kerber took the first set 7-5 and at 4-2 in the second, looked well on course to winning the match. However, Tormo rallied back to level the match and take it to a third set.

Kerber eventually won the decider 6-4 to put an end to an enthralling encounter that lasted three hours and 18 minutes. The crowd thoroughly enjoyed the match as both competitors were given a standing ovation.

The former World No.1 went on to reach the semifinals of the tournament before losing to eventual winner Ashleigh Barty.

#4. Pliskova vs Anisimova, US Open

The Czech won a three-set thriller

Karolina Pliskova started the US Open well by defeating wildcard Catherine McNally in straight sets. In the second round, she was up against former French Open semifinalist Amanda Anisimova.

Pliskova started the match strongly and won a tightly-contested first set 7-5. However, Anisimova did not hold back and put in a spirited effort to take the second set via a tiebreaker.

Both players gave their all in the decider and once again, a tiebreaker had to make the difference. Anisimova went 5-2 up and it looked like she would script an early upset. However, Pliskova held her nerve, saved a match point, and won the match to seal her spot in the third round. The Czech went on to reach the quarterfinals, where she was defeated by Maria Sakkari.

#3. Nadal vs Tsitsipas, Australian Open

Tsitsipas staged a remarkable comeback to reach his second Australian Open semifinal

Rafael Nadal had little trouble reaching the quarterfinals of the Australian Open as he did not drop a single set. The Spaniard was up against 5th seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the last eight.

Nadal won the first two sets comprehensively and looked well on course to reach the semifinals. However, Tsitsipas fought back hard in the third and took it to a tiebreak. A series of errors from Nadal allowed the Greek to stay in the match.

Tsitsipas then won the fourth set 6-4 before taking the fifth 7-5 to script a magnificent comeback and reach the semifinals.

#2 Zverev vs Tsitsipas, Cincinnati Masters

Zverev edged out Tsitsipas in a three-set thriller

Alexander Zverev had a good run at Cincinnati as he reached the semifinals without dropping a set. Standing between him and a place in the final was second seed Tsitsipas, who had defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime in three sets in the quarterfinals.

Zverev, who was seeded third for the tournament, took the first set 6-4 but his opponent fought back to take the second 6-3.

The deciding set saw both players play some excellent tennis and take it to a tiebreak. Zverev eventually edged past Tsitsipas to win the match and seal a place in the final where he defeated Andrey Rublev to win the tournament.

Nadal vs Djokovic, French Open

Djokovic staged a remarkable comeback to win a thriller against Nadal

Like every other French Open in the past 15 years, Rafael Nadal was the favorite to win this year's tournament. The Spaniard had an easy route to the quarterfinals where he defeated Diego Schwartzmann.

In the semis, he was up against Djokovic and despite the Serb's form, the Spaniard was the favorite to win. Nadal started brilliantly and took the first set 6-3. However, the World No.1 fought back strongly to take the second by the same scoreline.

The third set was closely contested and went to a tiebreak and Djokovic won it 7-4 to take the lead in the match. Nadal tried his best to stage a comeback but the Serb held his nerve and was eventually dominant, winning the fourth set 6-2 to seal his place in the final.

While the match finished in four sets, it was highly entertaining with some splendid tennis from both competitors. Djokovic went on to win his second Roland Garros by defeating Tsitsipas in the final.

Edited by Sarbajaya Bhattacharya