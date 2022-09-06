“7 of the nicest guys on tour, and Nick Kyrgios” – Tennis fans react to list of 2022 US Open quarterfinalists

Tennis fans are gearing up for one of the most exciting weeks ahead of the 2022 US Open men’s final. With the quarterfinals lineup now decided, it is guaranteed that a first-time Grand Slam champion will be crowned come Sunday.

The tournament saw a total of six former Grand Slam winners, all of them US Open champions, fight for another chance at the title. They included Stan Wawrinka, Dominic Thiem, Andy Murray, Daniil Medvedev, Rafael Nadal, and Marin Cilic.

Wawrinka and Thiem made the earliest exits, with first-round losses. Murray was seen off by Matteo Berrettini in the third round. Medvedev and Nadal lost their fourth-round encounters to Nick Kyrgios and Frances Tiafoe respectively. The fourth round concluded with Carlos Alcaraz triumphing over Marin Cilic, the final Major winner left in the draw, in the wee hours of Tuesday morning.

The final eight men left in contention are Karen Khachanov, Nick Kyrgios, Casper Ruud, Matteo Berrettini, Frances Tiafoe, Andrey Rublev, Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz.

Tennis fans have given their verdict regarding these peculiar contenders. Many are excitedly looking forward to seeing who will emerge as the champion at the end of the week. One fan felt that the quarterfinal line-up was an unpredictable one, in a good way.

"This has got to be the most unpredictable quarter lineup since forever, in a good way!" the tweet read.

Another fan noted that the players left in the draw will be yearning for their first Grand Slam title.

"Exciting stuff. Everyone remaining will be hungry," a fan wrote.

One user jokingly declared that apart from Nick Kyrgios, the rest of the quarterfinalists were some of the nicest guys on tour.

"2022 U.S. Open men's quarterfinal lineup: 7 of the nicest guys on tour...and Nick Kyrgios," the fan said.

Here are some more fan reactions:

AJ @anst4n @josemorgado This is kind of refreshing… respect to the big 4 but this is a group of guys that have earned their due on tour and are the future of men’s tennis @josemorgado This is kind of refreshing… respect to the big 4 but this is a group of guys that have earned their due on tour and are the future of men’s tennis

Liverpool Gamer @liamvalid @usopen Cracking set of matches, that. I feel the ATP is in great shape after the Big 3 retire. Have not missed Djokovic at all, and even Rafa’s loss didn’t bother me too much as we get Big Foe in the quarters @usopen Cracking set of matches, that. I feel the ATP is in great shape after the Big 3 retire. Have not missed Djokovic at all, and even Rafa’s loss didn’t bother me too much as we get Big Foe in the quarters

Himanshu @himanshuj111295 @atptour @usopen Sinner and Alcaraz should have played the finals @atptour @usopen Sinner and Alcaraz should have played the finals 🔥

Tron Javolta @dcaa45 @CAEZMEH @josemorgado Imagine if Ruud beats an inspired Kyrgios in a grand slam semi on hard courts. That would be the funniest thing of all time and i kinda want it to happen lol @CAEZMEH @josemorgado Imagine if Ruud beats an inspired Kyrgios in a grand slam semi on hard courts. That would be the funniest thing of all time and i kinda want it to happen lol

June. Bigger Than 🎶🏁🇮🇹. GSlam🎾 @trailsn_waves @josemorgado As much as I wanted Rafa to win another GS, this is very exciting for tennis, for any of these players. Love it! @josemorgado As much as I wanted Rafa to win another GS, this is very exciting for tennis, for any of these players. Love it!

R Gray Shaw @sportslovin @josemorgado US Open giving us a new men GS champion 3 years in a row.. @josemorgado US Open giving us a new men GS champion 3 years in a row..

The 2022 US Open quarterfinal lineup is set

The 2022 US Open will see a first-time Grand Slam champion crowned.

The 2022 US Open quarterfinals are set, with the final eight men left in the mix contending for their maiden Grand Slam title.

Two Italians (Jannik Sinner and Matteo Berrettini) and two Russians (Andrey Rublev and Karen Khachanov) made for half of the draw, with the others being Australian Nick Kyrgios, Norwegian Casper Ruud, American Frances Tiafoe and Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz.

All men have been in the quarterfinals of various Grand Slams before. This will mark Tiafoe's first showing in the quarterfinals of the US Open, having previously been a quarterfinalist at the 2019 Australian Open. Khachanov has been in the quarterfinals of the 2019 French Open and the 2021 Wimbledon.

Kyrgios was the 2022 Wimbledon finalist, whereas Berrettini was the finalist at SW19 in 2021 and the semifinalist in New York in 2019. Ruud made it to the final at Roland Garros this year while Jannik Sinner progressed to the second week of all four Grand Slams this year, reaching the quarterfinals of the Australian Open, Wimbledon and now the US Open. Rublev is a three-time quarterfinalist at Flushing Meadows and teenage sensation Alcaraz has made back-to-back quarterfinals of the US Open (2021, 2022).

While each remaining player will come in with an almost equal chance at sweeping the title, the title holds a little more significance for Alcaraz and Ruud, as the duo will be vying for the No. 1 spot in the ATP rankings.

