7 years after coaching Novak Djokovic, Andre Agassi makes a return to tennis as Holger Rune's mentor at Citi DC Open

Andre Agassi has made a high-profile return to the tennis scene after a seven-year hiatus since coaching Novak Djokovic. He’s now back as a mentor to Holger Rune, joining the Dane’s team ahead of the Citi Open in Washington.Rune has been struggling throughout the year, and his performance at the recently concluded Wimbledon Championships was no different. He failed to make an impact, falling in the opening round to Nicolás Jarry despite a hard-fought effort.Now, the Dane is gearing up for the Citi Open in Washington, which begins on July 21, and has been putting in intense practice sessions to prepare. Amid this, Andre Agassi has stepped in as his mentor and was spotted closely observing Rune’s training on Friday, July 19.Watch the videos below:According to Open Court, Agassi and Rune are currently working on a three-day trial basis to assess their chemistry and determine whether Agassi’s fresh perspective and experience can add value to the team moving forward. Rune, currently ranked World No. 8, already has two coaches in his camp: Kenneth Carlsen, who joined him in mid-2024, and Lars Christensen, his longtime childhood coach who also rejoined the team earlier this year.Andre Agassi’s most notable coaching stint remains his time with Novak DjokovicAndre Agassi and Novak Djokovic pictured at the 2017 French Open | Image Source: GettyAndre Agassi officially began working with Novak Djokovic in 2017, just ahead of the French Open. What started as an experimental partnership eventually extended into 2018, marking Agassi’s first major coaching role on the ATP Tour.However, due to differences in opinion, particularly regarding Djokovic’s team choices and mindset, Agassi parted ways with him in March 2018. During their time together, the Serb managed to win just one title, at the 2017 Eastbourne International.At the time, the American admitted that coaching brought him more “pressure” than he had experienced during his playing days. Despite that, he expressed openness to taking up coaching again in the future.“When I played I never felt pressure but a lot of stress. As a coach I never felt stress but a lot of pressure so that was an interesting difference,” he told British newspaper The Telegraph. He added:&quot;Would I help someone if I could help someone? Of course I would.&quot;After parting ways with Djokovic, Andre Agassi began mentoring Grigor Dimitrov from 2018 to 2020. In recent years, he has also been seen offering guidance to players like Sebastian Korda and Marcos Giron, though not in any official coaching capacity.