  7 years after coaching Novak Djokovic, Andre Agassi makes a return to tennis as Holger Rune's mentor at Citi DC Open

7 years after coaching Novak Djokovic, Andre Agassi makes a return to tennis as Holger Rune's mentor at Citi DC Open

By Pritha Ghosh
Modified Jul 19, 2025 16:21 GMT
Andre Agassi coaching Holger Rune
Andre Agassi is currently mentoring Holger Rune | Image Source: Getty

Andre Agassi has made a high-profile return to the tennis scene after a seven-year hiatus since coaching Novak Djokovic. He’s now back as a mentor to Holger Rune, joining the Dane’s team ahead of the Citi Open in Washington.

Rune has been struggling throughout the year, and his performance at the recently concluded Wimbledon Championships was no different. He failed to make an impact, falling in the opening round to Nicolás Jarry despite a hard-fought effort.

Now, the Dane is gearing up for the Citi Open in Washington, which begins on July 21, and has been putting in intense practice sessions to prepare. Amid this, Andre Agassi has stepped in as his mentor and was spotted closely observing Rune’s training on Friday, July 19.

Watch the videos below:

According to Open Court, Agassi and Rune are currently working on a three-day trial basis to assess their chemistry and determine whether Agassi’s fresh perspective and experience can add value to the team moving forward.

Rune, currently ranked World No. 8, already has two coaches in his camp: Kenneth Carlsen, who joined him in mid-2024, and Lars Christensen, his longtime childhood coach who also rejoined the team earlier this year.

Andre Agassi’s most notable coaching stint remains his time with Novak Djokovic

Andre Agassi and Novak Djokovic pictured at the 2017 French Open | Image Source: Getty
Andre Agassi officially began working with Novak Djokovic in 2017, just ahead of the French Open. What started as an experimental partnership eventually extended into 2018, marking Agassi’s first major coaching role on the ATP Tour.

However, due to differences in opinion, particularly regarding Djokovic’s team choices and mindset, Agassi parted ways with him in March 2018. During their time together, the Serb managed to win just one title, at the 2017 Eastbourne International.

At the time, the American admitted that coaching brought him more “pressure” than he had experienced during his playing days. Despite that, he expressed openness to taking up coaching again in the future.

“When I played I never felt pressure but a lot of stress. As a coach I never felt stress but a lot of pressure so that was an interesting difference,” he told British newspaper The Telegraph.
He added:

"Would I help someone if I could help someone? Of course I would."

After parting ways with Djokovic, Andre Agassi began mentoring Grigor Dimitrov from 2018 to 2020. In recent years, he has also been seen offering guidance to players like Sebastian Korda and Marcos Giron, though not in any official coaching capacity.

Pritha Ghosh

Pritha Ghosh

Pritha is one of the driving forces behind Sportskeeda's tennis coverage, serving as an assistant content manager and editor. What began as a casual escape from her tiring biotechnology degree course in early 2022 has blossomed into a passion she loves, cherishes, and breathes every day.

Pritha’s love for the sport was spawned by her dad who showed her clips of "GOAT" Steffi Graf’s matches. Despite a thwarted dream of playing professionally due to injury, she finds solace in reporting the sport, while also mentoring other writers to ensure every article is error-free and top-notch. She double-checks credible sources, such as the tournament/player handles and big tennis media outlets, and gives proper credit where required.

Pritha's journey at Sportskeeda is marked by more than 2000 articles and close to 16 million views, with the "dream-come-true" moment of having her article shared by Chris Evert serving as a highlight of her career. A lifelong Wimbledon fan, Pritha also adores Rafael Nadal, Elena Rybakina, and Naomi Osaka.

When she's not seeking unique angles to elevate tennis coverage at Sportskeeda, she loves to channel her inner astrophysics "nerd" by exploring new sci-fi series and movies. A big Lionel Messi, Lewis Hamilton, and Randy Orton fan, she is always ready to engage in sports conversations anytime, anywhere, albeit not without a cup of coffee.

