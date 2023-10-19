Seven years after his partnership ended with Novak Djokovic, Boris Becker will be donning the coach of a tennis coach once again, this time at the helm of Team Holger Rune.

Following rumors that the German legend was set to take Rune under his wing following a training session they had in Monaco recently, Becker has now confirmed that the news is indeed true.

Speaking to Eurosport Germany's 'Das Gelbe Vom Ball' podcast, the six-time Grand Slam champion stated that he and Rune have been in contact for a while and that he has always been a big fan of the 20-year-old.

"We've been in contact for a long time. Now it's a great fit. My calendar allows it and I've always been interested in Holger because he's on the tennis court with so much commitment and temperament. I can confirm that I am Holger Rune’s coach," Becker said.

The former World No. 1 will take over as Rune's head coach, joining the Dane's mother Aneke and performance coach as part of his entourage.

“It makes me a little proud that he asked me,” Becker said. "Holger then invited me to a week of training in Monte Carlo. I also had a long conversation there with his mother Aneke and his performance coach Lapo Becherini. The three of us are now responsible for Holger."

As of right now, the collaboration will cover the Swiss Indoors Basel, the Paris Masters (where Rune is the defending champion) and the ATP Finals (if Rune manages to qualify).

"I made time for Basel, Paris and, if we manage it, Turin. Afterwards we sit down together and think about whether the tournaments were successful, whether he enjoyed it and whether I liked it," Becker said.

"There's no point in signing a two-year contract now if you're only going to cooperate for a week. If success occurs, we usually stay together, no matter what the contract says. If not, everyone goes their own way. That's the status quo," he added.

Between 2013 and 2016, Becker led Novak Djokovic to six Grand Slam titles, 14 Masters 1000 trophies and two ATP Finals titles. The Serb completed the Career Grand Slam collection with Becker, winning two Australian Open and Wimbledon titles each and one US Open and French Open trophy each.

"I like Holger Rune's emotional outbursts, I've already coached a player who was sometimes not completely at his wits on the court: Novak Djokovic" - Boris Becker

Boris Becker also commented on Holger Rune's tendency to have "emotional outburts" on the court, stating that he was similar to Novak Djokovic in that way. Interestingly, the German legend did not think it was something to be totally discouraged.

"I like his emotional outbursts. I've already coached a player who was sometimes not completely at his wits on the court: Novak Djokovic. But that's allowed," Becker said.

Expanding on why he chose to coach the World No. 6 when he asked, the six-time Grand Slam champion said:

"I love tennis and if one of the best 20-year-olds in the world asks me if I would like to coach him... anyone who says no doesn't have much to do with the sport."

