9 of the top 10 WTA players including Ashleigh Barty and Iga Swiatek to headline season-opening Adelaide International 1

Adelaide International's third edition, the 2022 Adelaide 1, is set to feature the most competitive field in the tournament's history, with nine of the top 10 WTA players present on the entry list.

The season-opening tournament is scheduled to be played between 2--9 January. Former champion Ashleigh Barty and defending champion Iga Swiatek will lead the field, which also includes fellow top 10 players Aryna Sabalenka, Garbine Muguruza, Karolina Pliskova, Barbora Krejcikova, Maria Sakkari and Paula Badosa.

In the official announcement regarding the entry list, tournament director Alistair MacDonald said he was "thrilled" to have a "star-studded" field for the 2022 tournament.

MacDonald described the upgrade as a "huge coup" for Adelaide, before adding that they were looking forward to a "wonderful" fortnight of tennis.

“We are thrilled to announce a star-studded field for week one of the Adelaide International,” MacDonald said. “Hosting nine out of the top ten women including World No. 1 Ash Barty and defending champion Iga Swiatek is a huge coup for Adelaide."

“We are excited for everyone to join us for what is sure to be a wonderful fortnight of tennis,” he added.

South Australian Premier Steven Marshall, meanwhile, also announced the $44 million-infrastructural upgrade to the tournament facility. He said that the presence of top names was a testament to all their recent investments.

“Once again, the eyes of the world will be on our great state with our $44 million transformation of Memorial Drive the centrepiece of this exciting tournament,” Marshall said. “The calibre of players we’re able to attract is testament to the smart investment we’ve made in the venue.”

The state's Minister for Sport, Corey Wingard, echoed the sentiment, saying the the presence of top names including home favorite and World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty at the "fantastic" venue was "exciting" news for tennis fans.

“To have players the calibre of Ash Barty and Gael Monfils heading to Adelaide is such exciting news for all tennis fans,” Wingard said. “The venue is looking fantastic and will be event ready for January with the project fully completed later in 2022.”

Iga Swiatek and Ashleigh Barty face a competitive field in pursuit to recapture the Adelaide Internalational crown

Swaitek (L) and Belinda Bencic at the 2021 aAdelaide International trophy ceremony.

Ashleigh Barty and Iga Swiatek will enter the 2022 tournament as the only former champions. But the entry list shows that they will have to face some stiff competition from the rest of the field in trying to regain or retain their title.

In addition to the top 10 names, the tournament will also feature the likes of Grand Slam winners Petra Kvitova, Victoria Azarenka. Sofia Kenin and Jelena Ostapenko.

The list also includes the likes of 2021 US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez, Elena Rybakina and Coco Gauff who are rising stars of the sport. Last year's runner-up Belinda Bencic also features among other big names on the tournament's entry list.

