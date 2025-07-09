"99% he's right" - ATP legend says Goran Ivanisevic was right to call out Stefanos Tsitsipas but wishes he had done it differently

Former World No. 8 Marcos Bagdatis made his feelings known on the public criticism of Stefanos Tsitsipas by his coach Goran Ivanisevic. The Cypriot tennis legend believes Ivanisevic's words were correct but the medium he chose was not.

Ivanisevic took charge of 26-year-old Tsitsipas' coaching duties last month. At Wimbledon last week, in the first round, the Greek star went down two sets to World No. 113 Valentin Royer before retiring mid-match due to a back issue.

A scathing assessment from the 24th seed's coach followed. Ivanisevic claimed he has never seen a player as underprepared as Tsitsipas. The 53-year-old coach added that he could help the Greek improve on court but he has to manage his off-court struggles by himself.

In an exclusive interview with Ubitennis, Baghdatis said Ivanisevic's remark was correct, but he did not agree with the medium.

"I’m not saying what Goran said in his interviews is not right. 99% of what he said, I’m pretty sure he’s right because I know Goran. I know he’s a great guy, he says things as they are and as he sees them," Baghdatis said.

"But me personally, if I were coaching, I wouldn’t go out there and say this in the media. I would tell it to the team and I would tell it to Stefanos himself. Then, if he doesn’t want to listen, I would part ways and that’s it. [Go to] the media and say that, I wouldn’t do that," he added.

Baghdatis hopes Tsitsipas can rediscover his best form and love for the game. While he questioned Ivanisevic’s public criticism, he believes any approach that jolts the two-time Grand Slam finalist back on track is worth supporting.

"He’s too good a player to be out of the Top 10" - Goran Ivanisevic emphasized the importance of Stefanos Tsitsipas solving his off-court issues

Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty

In an interview with Sportsklub soon after Stefanos Tsitsipas' Wimbledon exit, Goran Ivanisevic emphasized the importance of him solving his off-court issues.

"If he solves some things outside of tennis then he has a chance of being back where he belongs. He’s too good a player to be out of the Top 10. If not, then he has no chance," Ivanisevic said (via Tennis.com).

"My duty is to fix some technical things on the court, that’s the easiest thing. This other stuff, he has to fix on his own," he added.

It is unclear what off-court issues Ivanisevic alluded to. Recently, there were rumors about Tsitsipas and girlfriend Paula Badosa going through a breakup but neither player has commented on the matter. Meanwhile, the Greek also has a tumultuous relationship with his ex-coach and father Apostolos.

Currently ranked World No. 26, Stefanos Tsitsipas is set to take another fall in the rankings when the new leaderboard comes out. He was in the Top 10 after winning a title in Dubai in February but has continued to fall since due to disappointing results.

