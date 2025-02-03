Tennis fans criticized Danielle Collins for indulging in a luxurious "five-star" vacation in the Bahamas, following her taunting remarks at the 2025 Australian Open. She was seeded 10th at the Melbourne Major and defeated qualifiers Daria Snigur and Destanee Aiava in the first and second rounds, respectively, before being defeated by eventual champion Madison Keys in the third round.

In her second-round match, Collins faced heckling from the crowd, prompting her to retaliate during the press conference. She stated that regardless of their actions, they ultimately fund her lifestyle. She also added that the paycheck from the Australian Open, irrespective of their heckling, would sponsor her five-star vacation in the Bahamas.

“Me and my group of girlfriends love a five-star vacation. I can guarantee you that check is going to go towards our next five-star trip, hopefully to The Bahamas. We like big boats, we like yachts. We'll post about it, let you guys know how it goes," Collins said.

Danielle Collins took to social media and shared that she had indeed taken a trip to the Bahamas after concluding her campaign at the Melbourne Major.

“This five star vacay brought to you by @coralsands_harbourisland 😘 💗 ," Collins captioned her Instagram post.

Some tennis fans expressed their disapproval of Collins' vacation, particularly in light of her comments. One fan remarked that her behavior was less mature than that of a 13-year-old.

“Danielle: I don’t care what people say about me. Also Danielle: keeps blabbering about the same episode week after week because that’s the only way to have people talk about her. A 13 years old is more mature," a fan posted.

Another fan criticized Danielle Collins for her inflated "ego," while another labeled her a "classless lady."

“She was not even good on AO. Too much ego. Keys was so much better," a fan wrote.

“Funny but she is still just a classless lady. If Djoker is sticking up for her shenanigans in Australia, you know that she is on a different level," a fan posted.

“Petty. She’s small. Always will be," a fan wrote.

“I always liked her but I feel like she is being a bit bratty!!!" a fan posted.

“31 and act like a child embarrassing," a fan wrote.

“You can stay there forever Karen... Enjoy your endless vacation, everyone will be happy 😄 ," a fan posted.

Danielle Collins: “Greatest thing about being an athlete is people that hate you, they actually pay your bills"

Danielle Collins pictured speaking at a press conference [Image Source: Getty Images]

During the press conference following her second-round victory over Destanee Aiava at the 2025 Australian Open, Danielle Collins reiterated her stance. According to her, one of the "greatest things" about being a professional athlete was that the spectators could heckle all they wanted but at the end of the day, they paid her bills.

“If I'm going to be out here for two-and-a-half hours, putting up with all these people, I might as well just take the bigger paycheck, right? One of the greatest things about being a professional athlete is the people that don't like you and the people that hate you, they actually pay your bills. It's kind of a cool concept," Collins said .

Collins also said that whenever she was booed or heckled by the crowd, she just reminded herself that the heckling still contributed to the "Danielle Collins Fund" - a tongue-in-cheek reference to the money that funded her lifestyle.

“Obviously my professional career is not going to last forever. So I just remind myself every day when I have that kind of stuff, they're paying my bills. Every person that's bought a ticket to come out here and heckle me or do what they do, it's all going towards the Danielle Collins Fund," she added.

Before beginning her campaign at the 2025 Australian Open, Danielle Collins represented the United States of America at the United Cup. She then participated in the Adelaide International, where she fell to Ons Jabeur in the first round.

