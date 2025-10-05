"A blow to the ego" - Bianca Andreescu shares her true feelings about playing qualifiers at Wuhan Open as a Grand Slam champion

Bianca Andreescu opened up about competing in the qualifiers of the Wuhan Open after once being a Grand Slam champion in 2019. She is currently gearing up for her second round of the qualifiers of the tournament.

Ad

Andreescu began her Wuhan Open campaign on October 4, competing in the first round of the qualifiers against Tereza Valentova. Defeating the latter with a 6-4, 6-2 win, she advanced to the next round of the qualifiers to lock horns with Anastasia Zakharova on October 5, 2025.

Following the first round, she sat for a conversation with Tennis 365, where she made her feelings known about once being on the top and now playing in qualifying events of the Wuhan Open.

Ad

Trending

"It is certainly a blow to the ego, but I have to put that to one side. It was many years ago that I won the US Open and so much has happened since then. It’s definitely not each because I know what I can do. I know what I can accomplish. So finding that balance of being patient and being that go-getter that I am to try and get back to the top is a bit tricky," said Bianca Andreescu.

Ad

She added:

"The problem is that I have been so on and off with injuries that I don’t have much rhythm in my playing style. That is going to be a big thing to get back to the top. In tennis, it’s literally a point here, a point there, and if you can really sharpen those instincts during those times, I think it’ll make a great difference, but it’s definitely not easy for sure."

Ad

The Canadian made a strong name for herself in 2019 by besting Serena Williams at the US Open. However, her success was short-lived due to multiple injuries and setbacks. Now, she is trying to fight her way back to the top.

Ahead of this tournament, she competed in the China Open, where she faced an early exit in the first round of the tournament against Anna Bondár.

Bianca Andreescu opened up about comparing her form in 2019 to the present day

Bianca Andreescu 2025 China Open - Day 3 - Source: Getty

2019 was a peak season of Bianca Andreescu's career, as she nabbed her first main draw at the Australian Open and then went on to win a WTA 125 title at the Newport Beach Challenger. Continuing her incredible performance, she solidified her place by winning the US Open against Williams and becoming the youngest Grand Slam winner since Maria Sharapova in 2006.

Ad

Andreescu wrapped up her 2019 season by bagging the Lou Marsh Trophy. Reflecting on her form that year and how it compares to now, she said (as quoted by Arab News)

"It's like how can I be Bianca now instead of how can I be Bianca from last year, or even, you know, 2019, right? Because everyone talks about 2019, but it's never going to be the case. So it's like finding who Bianca is now is the most important thing," said Andreescu.

Ad

She added:

"I can definitely have a toxic relationship in a way with the sport, and so it's just really focusing on giving myself grace of, yes, I'm a perfectionist and I know where my level can be, but it's also like, I'm not the same person I was back in 2019."

Bianca Andreescu opened her 2025 season by competing at Open De Rouen in April and has not won a title so far this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nancy Singh An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.



To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.



Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.



Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.



When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book. Know More