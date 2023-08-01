"A champion who advocated for the pay they deserved" - Billie Jean King remembers American sports journalist Grant Wahl during FIFA Women's World Cup

Billie Jean King has fondly remembered soccer journalist Grant Wahl during the ongoing FIFA Women's World Cup.

The sudden death of Wahl sent shockwaves across the globe. He reportedly slumped back in his chair and suddenly collapsed inside the press box of the Lusail Iconic Stadium while reporting on the quarterfinal match between Argentina and the Netherlands during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Grant Wahl swiftly received assistance from emergency workers and local paramedics at the stadium after fellow journalists alerted them. The rest of the media personnel were later informed of Wahl's untimely demise.

Billie Jean King recently took to social media to express her heartfelt remembrance of the late Grant Wahl during the first FIFA Women's World Cup without his presence.

She emphasized that Wahl was a true pioneer for women's soccer, tirelessly advocating for female athletes to receive the media coverage and fair compensation they rightfully deserved.

"Remembering world-class journalist and reporter @GrantWahl during the first @FIFAWWC without him. A champion of women's soccer who advocated for the sport's athletes to receive the media coverage (and pay) they deserved," King tweeted.

Billie Jean King and her wife Ilana Kloss named in Outsports' Power 100 list for being among the most powerful LGBTQ people in American sports

Billie Jean King and her wife Ilana Kloss

Billie Jean King and her wife Ilana Kloss were recognized on the Outsports Power 100 list for being among the most influential LGBTQ individuals in American sports.

King was a trailblazing figure in the world of sports, becoming the first prominent female athlete to publicly come out as gay in 1981. After her divorce from Larry King, she crossed paths with Kloss. They were in a relationship for four decades without a formal marriage before deciding to secretly tie the knot in 2018.

Outsports, a sports news website dedicated to covering LGBTQ+ issues and personalities in amateur and professional sports, recognized Billie Jean King and Ilana Kloss as one of the most powerful and influential LGBTQ individuals in American sports.

King took to social media to express her and Kloss's gratitude for being named on the Power 100 list and wrote:

“@ilanakloss and I are humbled to be named to @outsports' "Power 100" list.”

King played a pivotal role in the establishment of the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) in 1973, serving as its inaugural president.

Her remarkable efforts in championing LGBTQ+ rights and women's rights in sports have not only garnered widespread recognition but also led to her being honored with the prestigious Presidential Medal of Freedom.