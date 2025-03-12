A day after Maria Sharapova showered praise, Mirra Andreeva destroys Elena Rybakina at Indian Wells

WTA legend Maria Sharapova extended a word of praise for Mirra Andreeva. Just hours after the applauding statement, the young champ crossed another milestone, securing a spot in the top eight at the ongoing BNP Paribas Open.

Ad

Sharapova shared her analysis of the situation of WTA stars. Speaking to Pop Sugar, the former pro named Coco Gauff, Ons Jabeur and the young Talent Mirra Andreeva as the ones that are worth keeping an eye on.

"Mirra Andreeva is another talent I'm rooting for. She just recently broke into the top 10, so she's one to definitely watch," she said, besides praising Gauff and Jabeur in a candid statement.

Ad

Trending

Just hours after the five-time Grand Slam champion expressed firm belief in her compatriot, Andreeva surpassed another challenge against the World No. 7 Elena Rybakina. The victory came at her pre-quarters matchup in which the young talent stunned the experienced Rybakina in straight sets. The one-sided showdown took just 64 minutes to conclude, with Andreeva making it to the quarterfinals.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The 17-year-old stepped onto the courts of Indian Wells after emerging victorious at the Dubai Tennis Championships. Her recent victory over Rybakina added to the glory, extending her win streak to nine matches with just one set lost.

Mirra Andreeva admits to experiencing a surge in confidence at Indian Wells

Mirra Andreeva at the BNP Paribas Open - Day 7 - Source: Getty

Mirra Andreeva took a moment to applaud her rival Elena Rybakina's levels throughout the match. In a post-match interview, following the straight-set defeat, the 17-year-old mentioned how the recent win helped her with a quick boost in confidence.

Ad

"I knew that the match was going to be incredibly tough. She's won the tournament here, I think she feels very comfortable playing on these courts, so I just found a great mindset for this match and I just tried to fight for every point. I was so excited to play tonight ... with all the courage, I just went on court and tried to show the best level of tennis," she said.

Ad

Besides making it to the top eight, Andreeva also earned a historic record. She became the youngest player to secure the spot at Indian Wells since Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in 2009.

The Russian is now preparing for the upcoming challenge against Elina Svitolina. The upcoming matchup would mark the first time the two WTA stars compete against each other.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback