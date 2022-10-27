"A few of these descriptions really resonated with me, teutonic energy I guess"- Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian compares himself to Mercedes-AMG chief Toto Wolff

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian has compared himself to Mercedes-AMG chief Toto Wolff.

Wolff, an Austrian investor and a former professional racing driver, is the team principal and CEO of the Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One team. He also owns a 30% stake in the organization and previously had a stake in the Williams F1 team as well.

He was recently the subject of an article in The New Yorker that Alexis Ohanian read, following which he took to social media to state that he could relate to some of Wolff's traits.

"I really enjoyed this profile of Toto Wolff. A few of these descriptions really resonated with me. Teutonic energy I guess," he tweeted.

AlexisOhanian7️⃣7️⃣6️⃣ @alexisohanian

newyorker.com/magazine/2022/… I really enjoyed this profile of Toto Wolff. A few of these descriptions really resonated with me... 🤪 Teutonic energy I guess. I really enjoyed this profile of Toto Wolff. A few of these descriptions really resonated with me... 🤪 Teutonic energy I guess.newyorker.com/magazine/2022/… https://t.co/UNDbnBVUdA

In 2015, Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian fell head over heels for one another, and their relationship has only grown since then. They married in November 2017 in New Orleans and welcomed their first child, Alexis Olympia Jr., the same year.

"I will take'em down one at a time" - Serena Williams accepts challenge from men

Serena Williams waves to the crowd at the 2022 US Open.

Serena Williams recently appeared at a TechCrunch event, where she was told that a group of men who participated in an online poll thought they could easily beat the American, who has 23 Grand Slam singles titles under her belt.

Jokingly, the 41-year-old retorted that she would be willing to take them out any day, one at a time.

"Well any day, I'm ready, we should start doing a big challenge. Come over to my house and I will take'em down one at a time," Williams said.

The American added that there is a very high likelihood that she will return to the court as she is not retired.

"I am not retired. The chances [of me returning] are very high. You can come to my house and [see] I have a court," she stated.

The former world number one also discussed her business experience after founding Serena Ventures in 2018.

"I started this company a while ago, so I just jumped right into that. I didn’t even think about the whole retirement. I still haven’t really thought about it. But I did go on the court the other day and [realized] for the first time in my life that I’m not playing for a competition and that felt very weird," Serena Williams said.

"It was like the first day of the rest of my life, and so far, I am enjoying it. But I’m still trying to find that balance," she added.

TechCrunch @TechCrunch Day 2 of #Disrupt2022 @serenawilliams is ready to take on anyone who thinks they can beat her at tennis Day 2 of #Disrupt2022: @serenawilliams is ready to take on anyone who thinks they can beat her at tennis https://t.co/lxmOLtLChn

Poll : 0 votes