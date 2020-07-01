A 'dictionary on Roger Federer' will hit the book shelves soon

Italian writers Cristian Sonzogni and Gabriele Riva are set to release a new book on the legend of Roger Federer.

The book chronicles the journey of the Swiss legend right from the beginning of his career in 1996.

Roger Federer winning his 20th Grand Slam title at Australian Open 2018

Roger Federer has established himself as one of the most recognizable faces in tennis, and in sports overall. The highest-earning athlete (as per Forbes) in the world has gained an incredibly large fan following, with scores of devotees in every corner of the globe.

The Greatest of All Time (GOAT) debate between Roger Federer and his two main rivals - Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic - has been raging on for years now. The 39-year-old Federer currently holds 20 Grand Slam titles, followed closely by the 34-year-old Nadal at 19 and the 33-year-old Djokovic at 17. And considering the age gap, there is a distinct possibility of both of Federer's contemporaries overtaking him in the Slam count.

But irrespective of the numbers, there is no question that Roger Federer has a special place in the hearts of the fans. In fact, many believe that the Swiss maestro is the most loved tennis player to have ever held a racquet.

Roger Federer's journey from temperamental teenager to 20-time Grand Slam champion is now going to be chronicled in a new book, written by Italian authors Cristian Sonzogni and Gabriele Riva. Loosely being described as a 'dictionary on Roger Federer', the book will look at the superstar's career highlights against the backdrop of the changes in the sport of tennis.

We perceive the extraordinary era of tennis through the lens of Roger Federer: Sonzogni and Riva

Roger Federer (L) and Pete Sampras at Wimbledon 2001

Writing about the Swiss Maestro has now become a sub-genre for tennis writers. However, this new book titled 'Federer Files: Gli anni di Roger - Dizionario tematico di una leggenda' (Federer Files: Roger years - Thematic dictionary of a legend) has a unique take on the subject.

Not only does it take the readers through Roger Federer's achievements and disappointments on the biggest stages, but it also details every single tennis landmark that he has been a part of - right from his first match on the pro circuit in 1996, to his memorable victory over Pete Sampras at Wimbledon, and to his recent resistance against the Next Gen.

As reported by Ubitennis, the book's authors tackle the evolution of tennis as a whole, seen through the lens of its greatest ever superstar.

"A book that tells the legend of tennis through the analysis of Roger Federer's achievements," said Cristian Sonzogni. "A real thematic dictionary that takes the reader into the universe of those who, according to numbers and fans, have become the best tennis players in history."

The book's other writer, Gabriele Riva, further went on to say:

"By lining up and rationalizing what incredible things the Swiss legend has managed to do, we perceive the extraordinary nature of the era that we have lived and that we are still experiencing in part."

The 'diary' not only talks about Roger Fedrer's rivalries with Ndal and Djokovic, but also his battles with Andre Agassi and the likes of Gabriel Czoba, a German player who never entered the top 1000 of the ATP rankings.

The book is set to release on 6 July, and is already available for pre-order on Amazon (only the Italian edition). The release dates of the English, German and French editions of the book are yet to be announced.