"A very disappointing time for me" - Nick Kyrgios pulls out of Australian Open for 2nd year in a row

Nick Kyrgios has announced his decision to pull out of the 2024 Australian Open, marking his absence from the prestigious event for the second year in a row.

Kyrgios was forced to skip last year's edition of the Melbourne Slam due to a tear in lateral meniscus, which required knee surgery. He made his return to the court at the Boss Open in June but suffered a straight-sets defeat to Yibing Wu in his tournament opener. His comeback was short-lived, as he later pulled out of the Wimbledon Championships due to a wrist injury.

Continuing to struggle with his wrist injury, the Australian took to his newly-launched OnlyFans account and announced his withdrawal from the upcoming Australian Open.

"Hey guys, Nick Kyrgios here. [I have] obviously had a really tough year with injury, had that knee surgery and came back a little too soon, [which] set me back a little bit [and I have] had some wrist issues. So, this is a very disappointing time for me, but I won’t be able to compete at the 2024 Australian Open," Nick Kyrgios said (via The Age).

Kyrgios expressed profound disappointment at the setback, describing it as "heartbreaking." He also reminisced about his incredible memories of competing at his home Slam.

"Obviously, [this is] heartbreaking. I’ve had so many amazing memories there, and I just want to really get back to playing at the top of my game and doing it right, and I need a little more time," he added.

Nick Kyrgios: "Even though I won’t be there competing this year at the Australian Open, I still will be around"

Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios expressed regret over missing the Australian Open after falling just short of winning his maiden Grand Slam title in the 2022 Wimbledon Championships final against Novak Djokovic. However, he emphasized the importance of allowing his body time to recover and asked for fans' patience during the process.

"I was so close to winning a Grand Slam [making last year’s Wimbledon final against Novak Djokovic] – I want to make sure that my body is going to have the time it needs to come back, so please bear with me," he said.

Even though he won't be in action on the court, the Australian reassured fans by announcing his role as a commentator during the Melbourne Slam.

"Even though I won’t be there competing this year at the AO, I still will be around, commentating matches, being around – I’ve got some special things planned, so please be excited still. You know I’ll be there and hopefully see all the fans. I’ll see you there," he added.

Nick Kyrgios suffered a second-round defeat at the hands of eventual runner-up Daniil Medvedev during his singles campaign at the 2022 Australian Open. However, he redeemed himself by clinching the men's doubles title alongside compatriot Thanasi Kokkinakis.