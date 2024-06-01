"A first for me" - Novak Djokovic relishes Roger Federer-esque around-the-net winner in French Open 2R win

Novak Djokovic produced a splendid winner during his second-round match at the 2024 French Open. The Serb defeated Roberto Carballes Baena 6-4, 6-1, 6-2 to move to the third round of the clay court Major.

Seeded first, Djokovic began his title defense at Roland Garros by defeating wild card Pierre-Hugues Herbert 6-4, 7-6(3), 6-4 in the first round. He then secured a victory against Carballes Baena in the second round and improved his head-to-head record against the Spaniard to 3-0.

During the opening game of the third set, Roberto Carballes Baena played a drop shot across the court in hopes of securing a point. However, Novak Djokovic was quick on his feet and responded with a backhand winner around the net, similar to those that Roger Federer hit at times. This shot received huge cheers from the spectators present at Philippe-Chatrier.

Trending

Djokovic later took to social media to share the video of the shot, expressing that despite his experience at the French Open, it was his first time executing the around-the-net shot.

"Not my first tango in Paris, but this was a first for me. #rolandgarros," the Serb captioned his Instagram story.

Novak Djokovic: "I believe in myself and my capabilities, I know what I am capable of doing"

2024 French Open - Day 5

Following his win over Roberto Carballes Baena in the second round at the 2024 French Open, Novak Djokovic stated that he was satisfied with his win but acknowledged that there is always room for improvement and be better as the matches will only get tougher as the tournament progresses.

“I was dictating play and doing things the right way. I have to be content, of course it can always be better, matches are only going to get tougher. It’s enjoyable to feel and play this way at a Grand Slam,” he said [via ATPTour.com].

The Serb said that since he had not won any titles leading up to Roland Garros, he needs to lower his expectations regarding his chances of winning the title. However, he expressed that he still believes in himself and his abilities to do so .

“I haven’t had too many wins coming into Roland Garros, so I have to lower my expectations but of course I believe in myself and my capabilities. I know what I am capable of doing. I’ve done it many times in my career. Going far in a Grand Slam has always been the goal... I look forward to what’s coming up," he added.

Looking ahead, Novak Djokovic will go up against the 30th seed, Lorenzo Musetti, in the third round of the French Open. The winner of the match will face either 14th seed Tommy Paul or 23rd seed Francisco Cerundolo in the fourth round of the clay-court Major.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback