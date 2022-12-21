"A fitting end for this monster" - Martina Navratilova reacts to Harvey Weinstein being found guilty of second rape charge in US trial

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova recently reacted to former Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein's second criminal trial in Los Angeles, where the American was found guilty of rape.

Once a movie mogul, Weinstein faced sexual abuse allegations dating back to the 1980s. By 2017, over 80 women had accused the producer of rape and sexual assault. The numerous allegations against him sparked the '#MeToo' movement, gaining massive popularity on social media. Since then, the 70-year-old has been convicted of rape in 2018 and sentenced to 23 years of imprisonment. In December 2022, Weinstein was further found guilty of rape in the Los Angeles trial.

The former World No. 1 turned to Twitter to react to the former producer's rape charges, linking a Huffington Post article on the court judgment and labeling Weinstein a "monster". She tweeted:

"A fitting end for this monster"

Martina Navratilova's history stand in sexual assault cases

Martina Navratilova has frequently advocated for those who have been sexually abused. The American, who has a strong online presence, is not renowned for holding back when it comes to taking a stand online.

Navratilova has, on Twitter, previously lent her support to people who have spoken out against sexual abuse, or shown solidarity with people who have been victims of social abuse in the past.

Navaratilova heaped praise on World No. 1 Iga Swiatek for standing up to former tennis teacher Skrzypczynski. He was charged with assaulting his ex-wife, beating his daughter, and molesting young athletes. Navratilova showed her support for Iga, retweeting her statement with three clapping hands emoji signs:

Recently, Navratilova also expressed her displeasure with the Mormon Church in Bisbee, Arizona, after it was reported that the church sexually abused children over several years. The American shared Hollywood actor Mark Ruffalo's tweet on the same and said she was aghast to see "the lengths these assholes go". She tweeted:

"Hmm. Just another church sex abuse scandal. It is truly unbelievable the lengths these asshole go to to cover it all up. Lock them all up!!!"

