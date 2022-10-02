"It is truly unbelievable the lengths these a**holes go to to cover it all up" - Martina Navratilova on child sex abuse within the Mormon Church

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova recently took to Twitter to voice her resentment towards the Mormon Church's involvement in child sexual abuse.

With her incredible exploits in singles, doubles and mixed doubles, Navratilova took the game to previously unseen heights in the late 20th century. She has the highest record in Grand Slams, winning 59 singles, doubles and mixed doubles combined in the Open Era.

She also spawned a fitness revolution in tennis with her diligent off-court training and nutrition regimen, and today she is seen as the perfect role model for any aspiring player. In addition to all that, the 18-time Grand Slam winner is also renowned for speaking her mind on criminal-societal issues, often taking to social media to voice her opinion.

Posting on Twitter this time, the American expressed her displeasure at numerous churches' participation in child sex abuse. Most recently, the Mormon Church in Utah City, USA, was found to have sexually abused children over several years, according to an investigative study by Michael Rezendes. Hollywood star Mark Ruffalo tweeted the finding, calling it a massive cover-up by the institutions.

Bombshell reporting by Michael Rezendes on child sexual abuse within the Mormon Church. Massive coverup exposed," Ruffalo tweeted.

The former World No. 1 chanced upon the tweet and expressed her angst with a retweet, stating that the lengths religious leaders went to to cover up their misdeeds was deplorable. She went on to call them a bunch of "a**holes" for such a grievous crime.

"Hmm. Just another church sex abuse scandal. It is truly unbelievable the lengths these asshole go to to cover it all up. Lock them all up!!!," Martina Navratilova tweeted.

Martina Navratilova wishes Former US President Jimmy Carter on his 98th birthday

Martina Navratilova at the 2022 US Open

Marina Navratilova also took to her social media to wish former President Jimmy Carter on his 98th birthday.

Former President Jimmy Carter celeberated his 98th birthday on Saturday, making him the oldest living president in the US. The Democratic Party member was the President of the United States from 1971 to 1981. He is widely revered for his advocacy for human rights and received the Noble Peace Prize in 2002.

Carter overcame brain cancer in 2015, but in 2019 he experienced a number of health concerns. He has now fully recovered and is celebrating his birthday with his loved ones. Taking to Twitter, Navratiolva sent a message to the former President on the happy occasion.

"Happy Birthday Mr. President!!!," Martina Navratilova tweeted.

