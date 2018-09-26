Top 5 Female Tennis players with most Singles Grand Slam titles

US Open X

The first woman to win a Grand Slam title was British woman Maud Watson. She did so when she won Wimbledon in the year 1884. Between 1877-1883, Wimbledon was a Men's only event.

Since the dawn of 'The Open Era' in 1968, when it was decided by consensus that the Major tournaments would permit professional players to compete along with the amateur players, thereby offering a level-playing ground for all athletes, 48 women athletes have won at least one Grand Slam Singles' title.

The 1970's saw the domination of the likes of Chris Evert, Margaret Court, Billie Jean King and Evonne Goolagong. The 1980's was the decade of Martina Navratilova, Chris Evert and Steffi Graf. The 1990's were dominated by Steffi Graf, Monica Seles and Martina Hingis.

The Williams sisters (Serena Williams and Venus Williams) emerged as the prominent winners in the first decade of the new millennium. Serena Williams has stamped her authority over the major part of the 2010's. We take a look at the 5 most successful Singles' Grand Slam champions among women.

#5 Chris Evert

Chris Evert At US Open

No woman has played in more Grand Slam Singles' final than the American Chris Evert. Evert featured in 34 Grand Slam Singles' finals winning 18 of them. For 13 consecutive years, she won at least one Grand Slam title (a record which is yet to be matched by anyone).

Her career winning percentage in singles matches is 89.97% - the highest in the Open Era, for men or women. Her tally included two Australian Open crowns, a record seven French Open titles, three Wimbledon Championships and six US Open titles.

#5 Martina Navratilova

Navratilova after winning the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championship

Joint 5th on the list is Czech-American Martina Navratilova. Martina Navratilova is the only player in tennis history male or female to have held the #1 ranking in Singles and Doubles for a period of more than 200 weeks.

Her combined tally of 18 Singles' Grand Slams, 31 Doubles' Grand Slam titles (all-time record) and 10 Mixed Doubles' Grand Slam victories is the highest won by a single player in the Open Era - male or female. Martina Navratilova has won more Singles' titles than any other woman - a jaw-dropping 167 titles.

