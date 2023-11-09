Leylah Fernandez recently showed off impressive soccer skills and hilariously issued a challenge to a legend of the sport, Lionel Messi.

Fernandez is currently in Seville, Spain, representing Canada at the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup Finals. Team Canada's campaign got off to a strong start as 18-year-old Marina Stakusic dominated her clash against Spain’s Rebeka Masarova, winning 6-3, 6-1 on Wednesday, November 8.

Fernandez then sealed the victory for Canada with a hard-fought 7-6(8), 7-6(7) win over Sara Sorribes Tormo in a nearly three-hour long thriller. This triumph marked Canada's first win over five-time champions Spain since 1972.

Amid Canada's campaign, Leylah Fernandez took a break from her practice session to showcase her soccer prowess. The 21-year-old took to social media and shared photos of herself skilfully performing some kick-ups.

The Canadian tagged Inter Miami in her post and humorously expressed her readiness to join the Major League Soccer (MLS) club.

"I’m ready @intermiamicf ⚽️🥅🏟️," she captioned her Instagram post.

In a separate comment, the 21-year-old playfully challenged the club's star player, Lionel Messi, to a 1-on-1 game.

"@leomessi maybe some 1on1? 😂 A girl can dream 🫣," she commented.

Screengrab of Leylah Fernandez's Instagram post

Leylah Fernandez: "My dad, a football player, always said the biggest pride of any athlete is to represent their country"

Leylah Fernandez

Ahead of Canada's opening tie against Spain at the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup Finals, Leylah Fernandez expressed her enthusiasm and immense pride in representing her country.

"I’m always excited to be part of this Canada team. We have a great support staff and the girls here are super amazing. They always bring out the best in me and I have a lot of pride when I play for my country," Fernandez said during a press conference at the event.

The 21-year-old attributed her strong sense of national pride to her father and coach, Jorge, a semi-professional footballer who played in local leagues in Montreal.

"My dad, who is a football player, always said the biggest pride of any athlete is to represent their country and to have the country’s name on their back. Every time I step on court, I always just want to fight, be the best version of myself and give Team Canada a chance to win," she added.

Eugenie Bouchard, Marina Stakusic, Rebecca Marino and Gabriela Dabrowski join Fernandez in team Canada's lineup.

Following their victory over Spain, the Canadians will square off against the Polish contingent of Magda Linette, Magdalena Frech, Katarzyna Kawa and Weronika Falkowska on Thursday, November 9.