With her Billie Jean Cup tie right around the corner, Leylah Fernandez shared what it meant for her to represent her home country of Canada at the tournament.

Fernandez is currently in Seville, Spain, gearing up for Team Canada’s clashes with home team Spain and Poland at the 2023 Billie Jean King (BJK) Cup. The 21-year-old has always taken pride in playing for her country. This year marks her fourth time participating in the tournament.

Ahead of Canada’s opening tie against Spain, Leylah Fernandez spoke highly of her team.

“I’m always excited to be part of this Canada team,” Fernandez said in the Billie Jean King Cup press conference. “We have a great support staff and the girls here are super amazing. They always bring out the best in me and I have a lot of pride when I play for my country."

The 2021 US Open runner-up also shared the origins of her passion to play for Canada. She credited her father and coach, Jorge, who was a semi-professional footballer and played in local leagues in Montreal.

“My dad, who is a football player, always said the biggest pride of any athlete is to represent their country and to have the country’s name on their back. Every time I step on court, I always just want to fight, be the best version of myself and give Team Canada a chance to win,” she said.

Leylah Fernandez played a pivotal role during Canada’s Billie Jean King Cup qualifying matches this earlier year, which helped the team qualify or the ongoing Finals. The 21-year-old won all three of her fixtures against Belgium, two in singles and one in doubles.

Leylah Fernandez and team Canada gear up to face Spain at the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup Finals

Team Canada at the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup Finals

As the top ranked women’s player from Canada, World No. 35 Leylah Fernandez will headline the team’s Group C matches against Spain and Poland.

Other players included in the lineup are, former World No. 5 and 2014 Wimbledon runner-up Eugenie Bouchard, Rebecca Marino, Gabriela Dabrowski and Marina Stakusic.

The squad will first take on Spain on Wednesday, November 8, as they look to clinch their maiden title at the Billie Jean King Cup.

Five-time champions Spain, meanwhile, will look to renew their glory with help from their home crowd. The roaster includes former World No. 2 Paula Badosa, Cristina Bucsa, Rebeka Masarova, Sara Sorribes Tormo and Marina Bassols Ribera.

The Canadians will then face the Polish squad of Magda Linette, Magdalena Frech, Katarzyna Kawa and Weronika Falkowska on Thursday, November 9. The Group C team with the highest score after the round-robin rubbers will advance to the semifinals.