Billionaire Bill Ackman is set to participate in the Hall of Fame Open in Newport this month. He will feature in the men's doubles event alongside former Grand Slam champion Jack Sock.

Ackman is the founder and CEO of Pershing Square Capital Management. He is a passionate tennis enthusiast and has also shared the court with some legendary tennis players in the past.

Bill Ackman’s debut at age 59 got mixed reactions from tennis fans worldwide. Some appreciated his passion for the sport, while others felt he used his status to get into a professional tournament.

Let's look at some interesting reactions from fans around the globe.

"This is a total joke and Newport + ATP should both be ashamed," one fan said.

"First hand him the dumbass trophy. This man is disgusting on all levels," another fan said.

"@BillAckman is such a colossal loser," one fan said.

Here are some more reactions from fans.

"Wild that Ackman’s swapping boardrooms for backhands—gotta respect the hustle. If markets rally, maybe @CameronWest38’s right and he’ll just buy the ATP next. Either way, Newport’s about to get interesting," one fan said.

One fan humorously mentioned that he could challenge Bill.

"I’d challenge Bill Ackman."

"Bill ackman has hit with the likes of Federer & Tsitsipas, and has doubles wins over Andre Agassi (!) & Noah Rubin. The first time we played, I was shocked by his serve—for a guy that didn’t really play his whole life, he can really pop a serve," another fan said.

"Novak Djokovic deserves credit for setting up the PTPA" - Bill Akcman praised the Serb for his efforts

Djokovic at The Championships - Wimbledon 2025 (Credits: Getty)

Bill Ackman has praised Novak Djokovic for setting up the PTPA to support lower-ranked players. He felt the Serb did not start this for his gain.

Ackman explains how hard it is for most players to survive financially on tour. He says Djokovic started the PTPA for legacy and to fix an unfair system.

"Actually, Novak deserves credit for setting up the ptpa he stepped back after I got involved and Pospisil has been leading the charge for the PTPA," Bill Ackman said. "But what I quickly realized is we wouldn't make this organization work as a philanthropic organization."

"Novak is not an investor in the entity, in fact, we're returning the capital to people (players) who put up capital to start the PTPA. This is for all of the players. Novak Djokovic needs this organization the least, he didn't start this for himself, he did it for legacy reasons, he knows about how hard it is," Bill Ackman added.

Djokovic is through to the third round at Wimbledon. He secured a runner-up finish last year and will be eager to do the business this time around.

Ackman and Sock will be sponsored by Nike at the Hall of Fame Open. If the duo wins their opening match in Newport, Ackman could be the oldest player to win ATP points on tour.

