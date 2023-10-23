"A kind man, a humble man" - Martina Navratilova pays tribute to Sir Bobby Charlton after soccer legend dies at 86

Martina Navratilova recently paid homage to the late soccer legend, Sir Bobby Charlton, remembering his kind, humble nature, and remarkable football career, after he died at the age of 86.

A native of England, Sir Bobby Charlton was born in 1937. He started his career at Manchester United in 1956 and stayed there until 1973. He helped them win three league titles (1957, 1965, 1967), one FA Cup (1963), and one European Cup (1968). His 249 goals was a club record until Wayne Rooney broke it in 2017.

Charlton represented England in four World Cups (1958, 1962, 1966, and 1970). He lifted the World Cup trophy in 1966 on home soil, scoring three goals in the tournament, and also won the Ballon d’Or that year. He netted 49 goals for England in 106 matches, a record until 2015.

Charlton hung up his boots in 1976. He went on to manage Preston North End and Wigan Athletic. He also joined the board of Manchester United in 1984. He received a knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II in 1994 and many other awards. He passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 21.

Navratilova was one of the many sports stars who paid tribute to Charlton on social media on Sunday, October 22. The former World No. 1 said that she admired Charlton as a player and as a person.

"RIP Sir Bobby Charlton- a kind man, a humble man, and also a pretty good footballer:). We miss you," Martina Navratilova wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Expand Tweet

"A fantastic advocate for saving women's sports" - Riley Gaines on Martina Navratilova

Martina Navratilova at the 2023 Italian Open

Former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines recently congratulated Martina Navratilova on her 67th birthday and admired her for being a staunch supporter of women’s sports.

Navratilova has been a fervent supporter of women's sports in general, evidenced by her outspoken stance against the participation of trans athletes in women's competitions.

Navratilova expressed her concerns openly when transgender swimmer Lia Thomas dominated the women's division, a sphere where Gaines also competed. Moreover, she didn't hold back from criticizing the United States Tennis Association following transgender tennis player Alicia Rowley's 'Golden Ball' victory.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion marked her 67th birthday on October 18, receiving a warm outpour of greetings on social media, among which was Gaines', who applauded Navratilova's efforts and extended her heartfelt wishes.

"And a fantastic advocate for saving women's sports. Happy birthday to you @Martina!!! #SaveWomensSports," she posted on X (formerly Twitter).