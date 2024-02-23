"A lady I live with has more of these" - Andre Agassi playfully compares his and wife Steffi Graf's US Open titles

Tennis icon Andre Agassi has made fresh comparisons between his and his wife Steffi Graf's US Open tally.

Agassi competed as a professional on the ATP Tour from the year 1986 to 2006. In his storied career, he won a total of 60 singles titles, including eight Majors and an Olympic gold (Atlanta 1996).

The American's first Grand Slam triumph came in 1992 as he defeated Goran Ivanisevic, who currently serves as Novak Djokovic's coach, 6-7(8), 6-4, 6-4, 1-6, 6-4 in the Wimbledon final.

On the other hand, Graf's tennis journey began in 1982 and ended in 1999. Even though her tennis journey was three years shorter than Agassi's, she collected more trophies.

Graf ended her professional career with a staggering 22 Grand Slam trophies and an Olympic gold (Seoul 1988) as well. In total, she won 107 singles titles and notably remained the top-ranked singles player for a staggering 377 weeks.

Andre Agassi recently took to Instagram and posted a picture of a custom-made championship ring for the US Open, a tournament he won twice (1994 and 1999). In the caption, he hinted at his wife Graf's US Open record, writing:

"A lady I live with has more of these"

Notably, Graf has triumphed five times at Flushing Meadows.

Andre Agassi's wife Steffi Graf remains the only tennis player to win every Grand Slam tournament at least four times

Steffi Graf married Andre Agassi on October 22, 2001.

Andre Agassi's wife Steffi Graf continues to hold the unique record of winning every Grand Slam tournament, namely the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon, and the US Open, at least four times.

Interestingly, Novak Djokovic has the opportunity to equal Graf's record as he has already won every Grand Slam, except the French Open, a minimum of four times.

Graf won her first Australian Open title in 1988 by defeating Chris Evert 6-1, 7-6(3) in the final. She clinched the Melbourne Major three more times, in 1989, 1990, and 1994.

Notably, Graf had opened her account at the Majors before winning her debut Australian Open triumph as she defeated Martina Navratilova in the 1987 French Open final. She won the claycourt Major on four more occasions, in 1988, 1993, 1995, 1996, and 1999.

The German registered her maiden Wimbledon success in 1988 in style as she overcame Navratilova, who was the six-time defending champion at the time, 5-7, 6-2, 6-1.

Steffi Graf lifted her first US Open trophy in 1988 by downing Gabriela Sabatini 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 in the summit clash. The victory over Sabatini meant Graf secured a historic Calendar Year Golden Slam as she won all the Majors alongside a gold medal at the Seoul Olympics in 1988. This feat of Graf's, too, remains unmatched.

Notably, she went on to win the New York Major in 1989, 1993, 1995, and 1996.

