"A leader in sports, a thoughtful person and a committed global citizen" - Rafael Nadal meets with distinguished marine ecologist to discuss climate change

Former World No. 1 Rafael Nadal recently paid a visit to Carlos Duarte, a renowned marine ecologist, to discuss various issues regarding climate change.

Carlos M. Duarte is a marine ecologist and is currently a distinguished Professor at the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology and Executive Director of the Coral Research and Development Accelerator Platform.

Carlos Duarte @carlosduartephd



A leader in sports, a thoughtful person and a comitted global citizen Very much enjoyed discussing sustainability, climate change and our path to recover our oceans with ⁦⁦ @RafaelNadal A leader in sports, a thoughtful person and a comitted global citizen Very much enjoyed discussing sustainability, climate change and our path to recover our oceans with ⁦⁦@RafaelNadal⁩ A leader in sports, a thoughtful person and a comitted global citizen https://t.co/kLq9rLeMiQ

Duarte took to Twitter to post a picture of his meetup with tennis great Rafael Nadal, where the duo discussed various issues related to climate issues, sustainability and their mutual love for the environment.

"Very much enjoyed discussing sustainability, climate change and our path to recover our oceans with ⁦⁦RafaelNadal," Duarte tweeted.

He also raved about the 22-time Grand Slam winner from Mallorca, praising him as a thought leader who used his influence to make the future better.

"A leader in sports, a thoughtful person and a comitted global citizen."

"The rivalry is very special; we are not giving up that easy, Nadal and myself" - Novak Djokovic on the Spaniard

International BNL d'Italia - Day Eight

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have given us bountiful matches that have kept us on the edge of our seats. At the Laver Cup, soon after Roger Federer's retirement, the Serb made it clear that despite the emergence of the next generation of players, the Spaniard is still his biggest rival on the tour.

21 🇷🇸 @djokerprime



Back when Djokovic and Nadal displayed some of the most ridiculous shot making tennis has ever seen.



Rivarly still goes on x When these 2 go to war, no one is stopping them.Back when Djokovic and Nadal displayed some of the most ridiculous shot making tennis has ever seen.Rivarly still goes on When these 2 go to war, no one is stopping them.Back when Djokovic and Nadal displayed some of the most ridiculous shot making tennis has ever seen.Rivarly still goes on 🇷🇸 x 🇪🇦 https://t.co/bjdCF1CDVF

Speaking at the pre-tournament press conference of the Tel Aviv campaign, the World No. 1 once again solidified his stance on the 36-year-old being his fiercest rival, saying they still have a lot of matches to play.

"Everyone is my rival. Whoever I step out on court against is my rival and I want to win against him. When it comes to who is my biggest rival, it is Nadal, without a doubt. He's still there," Novak Djokovic said.

He also emphasized the fact that there have been 59 matches between them, which is the most of any head-to-head between male players in tennis history. Their rivalry is still fiercely competitive, with the Serb currently holding a slim 30-29 advantage.

"We played the most matches against each other of any other rivalry in the history of tennis. So the rivalry is very special and it keeps going. Hopefully, we get a chance to play against each other more times, because I think it's exciting for us but also the tennis fans and sport fans around the world," he added.

The most recent matchup between the two took place in the 2022 French Open quarterfinals, where the Spaniard prevailed in four sets enroute to winning his record-extending 14th title in Paris.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far