A look into Carlos Alcaraz's preseason schedule ft. Novak Djokovic exhibition

Carlos Alcaraz had a fantastic season in 2023. He secured six titles, one of which was a Grand Slam at Wimbledon. He won two Masters 1000 titles at Indian Wells and Madrid, as well as two ATP 500 titles in Barcelona and Queen's Club. He also lifted an ATP 250 trophy in Buenos Aires.

Besides this, Alcaraz made it to the final of the Cincinnati Masters, as well as the semifinals of the Miami Masters, French Open, US Open, China Open and the quarterfinals of the Canadian Open and Rio Open. He capped off the season with a semifinal appearance at the ATP Finals, which marked his debut at the year-end tournament.

The Spaniard will now look on to his 2024 season, hoping to win more trophies and set new records. However, before that, he has some unfinished business to attend to in the coming weeks.

Carlos Alcaraz will face American tennis star Tommy Paul in an exhibition match at the Tennis Fest in Mexico City. The event will be held on November 29 at Mexico's Plaza de Toros (Bullring).

The former World No. 1 will then head to the Dominican Republic for a vacation with his friends from November 30 to December 6. It will be followed by a training block with double daily sessions at his coach Juan Carlos Ferrero's tennis academy in Alicante, Spain, from December 8 to December 24.

The highlight of Alcaraz's preseason will be an exhibition match against Novak Djokovic in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The two will square off on December 27 as part of Riyadh Season, a festival organized by the country's General Entertainment Authority.

Carlos Alcaraz will then train at his coach's tennis academy again from December 29 to January 5 in preparation for the 2024 Australian Open. The 20-year-old will then train at Melbourne Park from January 7 to January 13 before beginning his campaign in the first Grand Slam tournament of the year on January 14.

Carlos Alcaraz will aim to win his 3rd Grand Slam title at Australian Open

Carlos Alcaraz has two Grand Slam titles in his kitty, one from the 2022 US Open and another from the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

The Spaniard will now aim for his third Major at the 2024 Australian Open, which will take place from January 14 to January 28. It will also mark his chase for a maiden Melbourne Slam title.

Alcaraz made his maiden appearance at the Grand Slam tournament in Melbourne Park in 2021, making it to the main draw from the qualifiers but losing in the second round to Mikael Ymer.

It was followed by a third-round appearance the next year, where he lost to Matteo Berrettini, before withdrawing from the event in 2023 due to a hamstring injury in his right leg.

