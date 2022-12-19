"A lot of judgement and controversy on both sides" - Chris Evert on why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle deserve the right to 'live the life they want'

Tennis legend Chris Evert feels that both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, as well as the British royal family, have been harshly judged following the release of the Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan. She believes that the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex have the right to live their own lives the way they want.

Ever since the first three episodes of a total of six were released on December 8, the up-and-close personal documentary has courted controversy. It focuses on the couple's courtship, the treatment received by Meghan and their subsequent decision to step back from royal duties.

Earlier, Meghan was subjected to a lot of criticism following a 14-second clip that dropped from one of the episodes. Shared by journalist Benjamin Butterworth on Twitter, it drew the ire of netizens. Former World No. 1 Chris Evert was one of those who slammed Meghan's behavior, saying it was "not cool."

Continuing her comments on the widely-discussed documentary, the 18-time Grand Slam champion has now shared on social media a New York Times opinion piece by Roxane Gay. Describing it as a "good read," she tweeted:

"When Harry Met Meghan https://nytimes.com/2022/12/19/opinion/harry-meghan-monarchy.html?smid=tw-share…. A good read…"

Evert added a second tweet to the thread, admitting that there has been unnecessary controversy before clarifying that she supports Harry and Meghan's freedom of choice.

"A lot of judgement and controversy on both sides ….but in the end… everyone should have the right and freedom to live their life the way they want to…," wrote Chris Evert.

With more than 28 million households watching part of the series within days of its release, the much-talked-about Harry and Meghan has gone on to become Netflix's biggest documentary.

Chris Evert lavishes praise on Frances Tiafoe's slice shot

Frances Tiafoe's celebrates a point at the Rolex Paris Masters

Meanwhile, World No. 19 Frances Tiafoe has been lauded by Chris Evert for his smooth slice shots. The American had a consistent 2022 season, finishing as the runner-up in Estoril and Tokyo. Tiafoe also made it to the US Open semifinals for the first time in his career, scalping Rafael Nadal along the way.

While Tiafoe continues to recuperate from his injury and gear up for the new season, a video of him hitting exquisite backhand slices has emerged on social media. Chris Evert is highly impressed with his technique and has even promised to show it to her Academy (Evert Tennis Academy) students.

“Awesome, I’m showing this to our Academy kids👍👍👍,” the 67-year-old tweeted.

