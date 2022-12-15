Chris Evert criticizes Meghan Markle for allegedly making fun of late Queen Elizabeth II in Netflix documentary

Former World No. 1 Chris Evert has criticized the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, after a clip from the new Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan went viral on social media.

The 14-second clip has been doing the rounds on the internet since the first three episodes were released on December 8. It shows an animated Meghan with a wide grin on her face doing an over-the-top bow and curtsy while saying:

"Pleasure to meet you, Your Majesty."

The clip, which journalist Benjamin Butterworth shared, has already garnered over 10 million views on Twitter. Meghan has received a lot of backlash from most people who have come across the video, accusing her of being disrespectful towards the late Queen Elizabeth II. While Butterworth called the Duchess a "school bully," 18-time Grand Slam champion Evert has also given a thumbs down to her behavior.

"This is just nasty and unbecoming. Meghan looks like a school bully," Butterworth tweeted.

"Not cool," Chris Evert wrote.

However, the 14-second clip, which seems like someone is recording the screen of their television or laptop from a mobile phone, doesn't tell the viewers the entire perspective. The second episode of the documentary shows Prince Harry talking about the sudden first-time meeting between the late Queen and Meghan, who did not know how to greet the former. In the viral clip, Meghan showed how she went overboard with her first-ever curtsy since she didn't know what to do.

"My grandmother was the first senior member of the family that Meghan met. Markle had no idea what it all consisted of, so it was a bit of a shock to the system for her," Harry said.

"I didn't know I was going to meet her until minutes before," Markle said.

With 81.55 million viewing hours globally within its first four days of release, the new documentary series has become Netflix's biggest documentary debut so far.

"A woman of stellar character" - Chris Evert's birthday wish for Tracy Austin

L-R: Chris Evert, Tracy Austin, and Katrina Adams

Although she was a little late, Chris Evert conveyed her wishes to former American player Tracy Austin, who celebrated her 60th birthday on December 12. Austin's career was cut short by a plethora of injuries as she retired in 1994 at the age of 31.

Evert stated that had Austin not suffered so many injuries, she would have ruled the roster in her playing days.

"A happy belated birthday to @thetracyaustin, a woman of stellar character. She would have ruled tennis if not for her injuries. I can’t say enough good things about her!," Evert tweeted.

