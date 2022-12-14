"The best birthday present a Mama could ever ask for" - Tracy Austin recalls her son Brandon Holt qualifying for the 2022 US Open

Former World No. 1 Tracy Austin recently recalled her son Brandon Holt's qualification for the 2022 US Open.

Austin watched from the sidelines as Holt, 24, won his third match in five days to qualify for his first Major main draw. She put her head in her hands after his epic 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 triumph over Dimitar Kuzmanov, which lasted over six hours due to weather delays.

The mother-son duo enjoyed an emotional embrace that instantly went viral.

Tracy Austin, the youngest US Open singles champion in history, took to Twitter on her 60th birthday to relive those moments with her son, describing them as the "best birthday present a mama could ever ask for."

"Watching this and reliving those emotional moments with Brandon is the best birthday present a Mama could ever ask for! Thank you @usopen !!" Austin wrote.

After making it to the main draw, Brandon Holt caused a major upset by eliminating World No. 9 Taylor Fritz, 6-7(3), 7-6(1), 6-3, 6-4. However, his run came to an end in the second round, as he was defeated by Argentine Pedro Cachin in a five-set thriller, 1-6, 2-6, 6-1, 7-6(1), 7-6(10-6).

"He did it, I still can’t believe it" - Tracy Austin on Brandon Holt's US Open qualification

Tracy Austin pictured with her son at the 2022 US Open - Day 1.

Tracy Austin discussed Brandon Holt's incredible accomplishment in an interview with the ATP, stating that she was still in disbelief that he qualified for the US Open main draw.

"He did it. He did it. He handled the moment. He handled the pressure. He won the third time in a row, didn’t have that letdown," Austin said, adding, "These are big wins for him. It’s a lot of time to think in the locker room. He basically had an hour and a half and [another] hour and a half to think about the last five points, so you’re just so happy that now he’s in the US Open. I still can’t believe it."

Holt turned professional in 2020 and has since competed in Challenger Tour events and various lower-level events. A serious hand injury and subsequent surgery in 2021 threatened to end his career before it ever really began. However, he is slowly bouncing back and will be determined to make a name for himself just like his mother did.

