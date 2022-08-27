Watch:  Former US Open champion gets emotional after son Brandon Holt reaches first Grand Slam main draw 

Brandon Holt qualified for the main round of the New York Major while Tracy Austin, who created history by becoming the youngest-ever US Open champion in 1979, watched on from the stands.

Holt defeated Dimitar Kuzmanov 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 in a rain-interrupted match to make his US Open debut.

It was an emotional moment for Austin, who covered her face to let the moment sink in just after the 24-year-old had advanced to the net and hit a forehand winner, sealing his place in the main draw of the US Open.

Holt then engaged in an embrace with his mother, who was a two-time champion at the New York Major.

The youngster revealed that he had been coming to watch the US Open since he was a kid and has been to the venue 20 times as quoted by Tennis.com.

“I’ve been coming here literally since I was a newborn baby. I’ve probably been here 20 times, so it’s definitely just normal for me to see. What I think about more is how when I was young, I would think about how cool it would be to play here. I was eating those Minute Maid lemonades watching the matches and thinking, ‘These guys are so good,’ while just hammering straight sugar. So, to be here playing is just so much fun. I see the kids watching and I was them, so it’s really cool to be out there playing," the main-draw debutant disclosed.

Brandon Holt will take on compatriot and 10th-seed Taylor Fritz in the first round of the US Open.

Brandon Holt is among America's new hopes on the tennis circuit

American tennis fans will be hoping that Brandon Holt manages to relive some of the glory days that his mother Tracy Austin created, even as a few like Taylor Fritz attempt to push ahead.

Austin stormed onto the tennis scene in style by defeating two of the greatest players of her time in back-to-back encounters at the 1979 US Open.

After beating Martina Navratilova in the semifinals, the 16-year-old stunned four-time champion and top-seeded fellow-American Chris Evert to win her first US Open title in 1979.

Austin beat Navaratilova in the 1981 final to register her second title win in New York. Brandon Holt described his mother as an "unbelievable competitor" and someone who wouldn't lose.

“I don’t think she’s really told me anything that sticks with me. I think it’s more just watching her play. She’s an unbelievable competitor, and even watching her do day-to-day things, it’s 100% or nothing. I’ve never seen her give anything less than 100%, whether it’s doing things for her family, which seems to be her favorite thing to do, because she’s always there for us," Holt stated.

Tick Tock Tennis @TickTockTennis Brandon Holt graduated from USC in the middle of a pandemic in 2020.



In the summer of 2021, a hand injury sidelined the American for half a year.



2022, though, has been his year.



Holt holds on to defeat Dimitar Kuzmanov, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 to make his US Open main draw debut! Brandon Holt graduated from USC in the middle of a pandemic in 2020.In the summer of 2021, a hand injury sidelined the American for half a year.2022, though, has been his year.Holt holds on to defeat Dimitar Kuzmanov, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 to make his US Open main draw debut! https://t.co/lCVxgpCqjY

“That’s the biggest thing that I’ve learned from her, whether that’s in tennis or just playing a game of cards: she’s not going to lose and she’ll reach across the table and rip your heart out, but she’ll hug you after,” he added.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Keshav Gopalan