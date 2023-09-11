"A lot of regrets, but many more guys have a lot of regrets playing Novak Djokovic in the final of a Slam" - Daniil Medvedev after US Open final loss

Daniil Medvedev has expressed regret over missed chances in his defeat to Novak Djokovic in the final of the 2023 US Open on Sunday.

Djokovic made history at the New York Major, securing a 6-3, 7-6(5), 6-3 win over Medvedev to claim his 24th Grand Slam title and become the player with the most Major titles in the Open Era, overtaking Serena Williams' total of 23.

Following his defeat, Daniil Medvedev reflected on his missed opportunities during the match, particularly lamenting his loss in the gruelling 104-minute second set, during which he lost a set point.

"Yeah, was good moment. That's what happens sometimes. Second set was up and down, I could have won, he breaks me, we kind of think maybe the match is over but I have to fight till the last point. I managed to break back. In my mind I'm, like, let's go for it, come on. But I didn't manage to raise my level as in the second set," he said in his post-match press conference.

The former World No. 1 admitted that he was unable to maintain his level in the third set, leading to an increase in unforced errors and poor decision-making on his part.

"I think physically I was a little bit tired also, and he kind of maybe sensed this victory, so physically he will manage to step up. In my mind I was thinking I have to continue this physical battle, but actually didn't manage to in the third set, and that's why I started to miss a little bit more, a little bit worse decisions, for sure," he added.

The Russian also acknowledged his regrets about the defeat. However, he pointed out that many other players have experienced similar regrets when facing Djokovic in a Grand Slam final.

"Yeah, a lot of regrets, but at the same time, 24 other finalists, 23 other finalists? Anyway, many more guys have a lot of regrets playing him in the final of a slam," he said, with a smile.

"Against Carlos Alcaraz I played one of my best matches of my life, it's not that easy to repeat that" - Daniil Medvedev on US Open final defeat to Novak Djokovic

Daniil Medvedev and Novak Djokovic pose with their US Open trophies

Daniil Medvedev booked his place against Novak Djokovic in the final of the 2023 US Open after ending Carlos Alcaraz's title defense in the semifinals with a remarkable 7-6(3), 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 victory.

Following his loss in the final, the Russian admitted that his win over Alcaraz was "one of the best matches" of his career, making the feat difficult to repeat in the title clash against Djokovic.

"So why, because it's not easy to repeat, because against Carlos I played one of best matches of my life. I mean, against Novak here two years ago it's kind of in the same category. It's not that easy to repeat it day in, day out," he said.

Medvedev remained optimistic about delivering a stronger performance against Djokovic in their next clash.

"I don't know if I would analyze it. Again, when we play next time it's going to be different story. I'm not even sure there is anything much to analyze. Yeah, that's how life is and tennis is. So I'm going to try to be better next time," he said.

