China's Zheng Qinwen lavished praise on Naomi Osaka after winning in straight sets at the Italian Open in the fourth round. The World No. 7's comments came months after she accused her former coach Wim Fissette of breaching their contract to join Osaka's coaching team.

Osaka was playing the WTA 1000 event for the first time in three years as she took a break from the tour to have her first child. She defeated the likes of Clara Burel, Marta Kostyuk, and Daria Kasatkina in the first three rounds of the tournament.

Zheng, on the other hand, was given a first-round bye and raced past Shelby Rogers, Linda Noskova, and finally Naomi Osaka to reach the quarterfinals. The World No. 7 defeated the Japanese 6-2, 6-4 at the Foro Italico on Monday.

During her on-court interview, Zheng highlighted Osaka's resilience and also explained why it is tough to play against an opponent like the former World No. 1.

“I know she’s always really tough to beat. Doesn’t matter what surface it is. She won a lot of grand slam titles before. It’s not easy to come back, to be a mother, I always have a lot of respect for players like this," Zheng Qinwen said.

"I think today I tried to give everything on court. I’m really proud of myself. I want to also say to Naomi that she did really good because not all players have this mentality to come back as a mother."

In September 2023, Zheng Qinwen expressed displeasure over her former coach Fissette's sudden departure to rejoin Naomi Osaka's team and called his actions "immoral". Following their separation, the 2024 Australian Open runner-up rehired her former coach Pere Riba, who coached Coco Gauff to Grand Slam glory at the 2023 US Open.

Zheng Qinwen to face the winner of Coco Gauff vs Paula Badosa in Italian Open quarterfinal after Naomi Osaka win

Zheng Qinwen pictured at the 2024 Italian Open

Following her victory over Naomi Osaka, Zheng Qinwen will face the victor of Coco Gauff and Paula Badosa's encounter in the quarterfinal. Both players want to have a deep run in Rome and carry their form to the Roland Garros.

Badosa would be searching for momentum on the main tour. The Spaniard had an unfortunate first-round exit in Madrid but started her campaign in Rome with an emphatic win against Mirra Andreeva. She later raced past Emma Navarro and Diana Shnaider to reach the fourth round.

Coco Gauff, meanwhile has won 23 out of 30 matches this season. The American also reached the semifinals of the Australian Open and the BNP Paris Open and had a fourth-round exit in Madrid. Gauff defeated Magdalena Frech and Jaqueline Cristian to reach the third round of the WTA 1000 event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback