"A lot of sh*t in the media" - Holger Rune's mother Aneke proud of Dane's honesty and attitude despite the cost he's had to pay

Holger Rune's mother Aneke recently stated that she is proud of her son's honesty.

Rune has made a name for himself for his no-nonsense comments both on and off the court. His verbal spat with Stan Wawrinka became the talk of the town as he called out the Swiss for schooling him.

There have been several instances where Holger Rune has minced no words while calling out his critics on the internet. Consequently, he has been criticized a lot in the media. During this year's Wimbledon, he received flak from tennis fans for his opinion of doing away with the deuce scoring method.

Aneke is, however, unbothered by the opposition against the 20-year-old as she recently suggested that the young generation needs to be sincere and authentic.

"I think it’s important for younger ones that someone dares to be themselves and it costs something, it does, it comes with a cost because you cannot please everybody if you say your opinion and Holger had a lot of sh*t in the media but he also has fans and followers in media," she said during a recent episode of ATP Tennis Radio Podcast.

Aneke mentioned that youngsters who are pretentious set a wrong example for their contemporaries. She said:

"I think if you look at other youngsters, nobody is perfect. If you try to pretend that as a young man, you’re absolutely perfect, then I think you give a wrong picture to all the other young kids that are 20 years old. They are not perfect, trust me nobody is perfect when they’re 20."

"I’ve been told many times to put Holger Rune in media schools" - Aneke Rune

Aneke hugs Holger Rune

Aneke also revealed that she has received advice to get Holger Rune enrolled in a media school so that he can learn the textbook fundamentals of public speaking. She, however, decided against it as she felt the world full of genuine people would be a better place to live.

"I’ve been told many times if we wanted to put Holger in media schools… to handle the press but actually I think that we need people to be honest in this world. If we all like dressed to say the right thing all the time then we make other people seem like freaks," she said on the podcast.

"Everybody is different in this world, we think different, we dream different. I’m not really pro the media schools but I’m absolutely sure that it would make life much more easy if he was more like dressed to say nothing every time he went to the press," Aneke added.

Holger Rune is believed to be among the next top tennis stars. He is currently sixth in the ATP rankings and reached a career-high World No. 4 in August this year.