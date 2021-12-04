"There were a lot of things that really brought me down" - Bianca Andreescu opens up about her difficult phase

Former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu has had a tough time this year. The Canadian star missed several tournaments in 2021 due to injury and recently threw light on her physical and mental struggles.

Andreescu returned to the court this year after suffering multiple knee injuries, the first of which occurred at the end of the 2019 WTA Finals. Despite delivering an amazing performance at the 2021 Miami Open, injuries continued to haunt her for the rest of the season.

In a recent interview, Andreescu admitted that she has had a really difficult time lately due to injuries. Apart from talking about her health struggles, the 21-year-old highlighted the importance of meditation and how it has helped her stay calm during tough times.

"The past couple of years were pretty tough for me because of injuries, [and then with] the pandemic, I still wasn’t able to play a lot of tournaments this year. I also got COVID. There were a lot of things that really brought me down, but I try to get out of that mindset with meditation," Andreescu said.

"You gotta be comfortable being uncomfortable" - Bianca Andreescu reveals one of the biggest lessons she's learned

In the same interview, Bianca Andreescu talked about how a gratitude exercise has helped her overcome mental stress. She also discussed the need to be comfortable in uncomfortable situations.

"Also, being grateful for the things I have is very important during tough times. I do a gratitude exercise in the morning before I start my day and again before I go to bed. Sometimes it’s hard to do it, but you gotta be comfortable being uncomfortable—that ’s probably one of the biggest lessons I’ve learned," Andreescu concluded.

The canadian is looking forward to making a comeback at the 2022 Australian Open. After a huge drop in the WTA rankings, it will be intriguing to see if she manages to climb back to the top again.

