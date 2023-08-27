Casper Ruud has picked Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz as the massive favorites for the men's singles title at the upcoming US Open, calling their potential final meeting a "treat" for fans.

Alcaraz, the top seed, will kick start his campaign in New York against Dominik Koepfer, while second seed Djokovic will take on Alexandre Muller in his opener. Placed on either halves of the draw, the duo can only meet each other in the title round, with the rest of the pack hoping to throw a spanner in the works before then.

Ruud, who could potentially face the Serb in the semifinals, hailed the duo for their exciting match-ups in the past, stating that it was always interesting to see them square off against one another. Alcaraz and Djokovic have a 2-2 head-to-head record at the moment, with three meetings coming this year: French Open semifinals (Djokovic winning in four sets), Wimbledon final (Alcaraz winning in five sets) and Cincinnati Open final (Djokovic winning in three sets).

"They're good enough as it is on the net. They've got good hand skills and their returns are great. So obviously it's always going to be a good match-up when they play each other. And you've seen it in the past four times that they've played and they have 2-2 head-to-head," Casper Ruud said in a conversation with Eurosport's Barbara Schett.

"It's always been a really, really good match. It's a match-up that is going to be a treat for fans and who knows for how many years. When they play it's going to be interesting and I'm one of the players who are going to try to stop them from playing again here in New York because it means that if they play, it's in the final," he added.

The Norwegian believes that they are the ones that most fans will be keeping an eye on during the tournament, adding that the Serb and the Spaniard are also the ones to beat at Flushing Meadows this fortnight.

"So everyone else also wants to reach the final, but they're now the guys who mostly fans will keep their eyes on during the tournament. And they're the two biggest favourites for sure," Casper Ruud said.

With the World No. 1 spot also on the line at the US Open (Novak Djokovic just needs to win his first-round match to take over from Carlos Alcaraz), Casper Ruud had no doubt that most of the attention will be on the pair over the next two weeks.

He saw it as a good thing for the tournament, with their battle paving the way for an "exciting" tournament in New York this year.

"It’s fun that race is on. I think that it's more important to win the slam if they could, other than to keep that number one or number two. That probably won't make too big of a difference for them. But for sure they are the World No. 1 and 2."

"It's going to be interesting. Most of the attention is going to be on them. It's great for the tournament. You'll have one guy playing one day, the other one playing the other day you will be going back and forth. So it's going to be an exciting tournament in New York this year," Casper Ruud said.

Casper Ruud, meanwhile, will take on Emilio Nava in his first-round clash at the US Open.

