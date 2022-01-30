"A few months ago we were joking about both being on crutches" - Roger Federer congratulates Rafael Nadal on 21st Grand Slam

Rafael Nadal won his second Australian Open title and 21st Major after defeating Daniil Medvedev 2-6, 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 on Sunday. In doing so, Nadal overtook Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic in the all-time Slam race, becoming the out-and-out leader for the first time in his career.

Following his big win, Federer took to Instagram to congratulate his friend and great rival.

"What a match! To my friend and great rival Rafael Nadal. Heartfelt congratulations on becoming the first man to win 21 Grand Slam singles titles," he said.

The 40-year-old has been out of competitive action for most of the last two years due to knee injuries. Nadal also spent the second half of 2021 on the sidelines after a chronic foot injury flared up.

Federer acknowledged the Spaniard's achievement in rallying back from injury to win in Melbourne, even sharing that the pair had joked about being on crutches.

"A few months ago we were joking about both being on crutches. Amazing. Never underestimate a great champion. Your incredible work ethic, dedication, and fighting spirit are an inspiration to me and countless others around the world," Federer added.

Nadal's win in Melbourne makes him just the second player in the Open Era to have completed the Career Grand Slam twice, after Novak Djokovic achieved the feat at the 2021 French Open.

"I am proud to share this era with Rafael Nadal" - Roger Federer

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer at the 2019 Laver Cup

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have shared the big stage of men's tennis for the better part of two decades now. The Swiss acknowledged this fact in his congratulatory message to Nadal, saying that he is proud to have played in the same era as his great rival.

Federer then went on to say that he is proud of having pushed Nadal to be a better player during this time, and that the Spaniard has done the same for him.

"I am proud to share this era with you and honoured to play a role in pushing you to achieve more, as you have done for me over the past 18 years," he said.

"I am sure you have more achievements ahead but for now enjoy this one," the 40-year-old added.

Nadal won the second of his six Australian Open finals this year. The Spaniard won his first against Federer back in 2009, and lost his third against the Swiss in a classic five-set encounter in 2017.

