"A Slam winning kit"; "They got their new Serena Williams" - Naomi Osaka's Australian Open 2024 custom outfit impresses tennis fans

Naomi Osaka's quirky tennis outfits have often been the talk of town in the past, and her latest custom-designed fit by Nike for the 2024 Australian Open got fans buzzing.

The former world No. 1 returned to the fray in Brisbane last week after spending the entirety of 2023 on the sidelines owing to her maternity.

Naomi Osaka is set to return to Grand Slam action for the first time in a year at Melbourne Park, a venue where she's lifted the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup twice in the past. She beat Petra Kvitova in 2019 and Jennifer Brady in 2021.

Nike revealed her outfit via Twitter earlier today, much to the delight of fans.

The Japanese who is slated to play the World No. 19 Caroline Garcia in the first round, will sport a black sleeveless dress, covered on the top with silver blocked design. Fans loved the sight of her custom fit and showed her their love.

This fan commented that Nike had found "their new Serena," or the new face of their brand.

"Oh holy hell... The quote... The expression... The kit... The photo ❤️ They got their new Serena and their copy team ADAPTED!!!!," they wrote.

Another fan called the design a slam-winning kit, rooting for a comeback victory for Osaka.

"Now this is what I mean by a slam winning kit," he wrote.

Another commended Nike for the classy job with their new custom work.

"Well atleast someone in Nike is doing their job right. Finally a good outfit," JB wrote.

Here are a few more of the best reactions:

Naomi Osaka feels nostalgic at Melbourne Park as she prepares for Australian Open first-round match

Naomi Osaka of Japan plays a forehand during a training session ahead of the 2024 Australian Open at Melbourne Park - Getty Images

Twice a winner of the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup in the past, Naomi Osaka conceded that she had begun to “feel the nostalgia” at Melbourne Park ever since returning Down Under a couple of weeks ago.

It was the little things that made the Japanese star happy at the famed Rod Laver Arena, and just to be back after her hiatus meant the world to her.

Raring to win the competition for a third time, Osaka looked in high spirits during her pre-match press conference.

“I think little things like that really make me happy. Being able to hit on Rod Laver, look up at the sky and just realize, ‘I’ve been able to win twice here’. I would love to do it again. I love the comfort of it. Going into the locker room and having the same locker as before,” she told reporters ahead of the tournament."

The 26-year-old's 2022 Australian Open campaign didn't go to plan, as she was ousted in the third round by Amanda Anisimova.

