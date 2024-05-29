Danielle Collins took the time to explain to her fans once again why she feels it is important for her to retire in 2024, despite this season being one of her best years on the WTA tour. Having started the year outside the top 50, Collins is now the World No. 10, boosted mainly by her title run at the WTA 1000 Miami Open.

After her defeat to Iga Swiatek at the Australian Open at the start of 2024, Collins revealed for the first time that she was going to be hanging up her racket at the end of the year. At the time, many pegged it to be an emotional reaction, as the American made the announcement just after losing a thrilling three-setter to the World No. 1.

But in the days since, Collins has reiterated her stance over and over again, making it clear without doubt that fans will not be seeing her on tour once the season ends. Now in action at the French Open, the 30-year-old took it upon herself to explain her reasons once again speaking in an exclusive interview with the BBC.

Firstly, Danielle Collins emphasized that it has always been a goal for her to have a family of her own. The American did not think it was easy to think about getting pregnant while still playing tennis, meaning she has to get out of the game for that.

Furthermore, Collins also pointed to the two chronic health conditions she is battling: Rheumatoid arthritis and endometriosis. With the latter having a chance of affecting fertility, Collins admitted that time was not on her side when it comes to having children.

"I'm going to be 31 at the end of the year and one of my biggest goals outside of tennis is to have a family. Being able to have a family is challenging as a woman when your career depends on your body. It would be especially difficult to think about playing tennis while pregnant," Danielle Collins said.

"Added to this, I deal with two chronic health conditions: rheumatoid arthritis and endometriosis which can affect fertility and your ability to have children. Some research estimates up to 30-50% of women with endometriosis experience infertility, and time isn't on my side either," she added.

With a smaller window, therefore, to get pregnant, Collins hoped it happens for her soon. While the 30-year-old conceded that tennis has given her plenty of reasons to be happy, she asserted that it is time for the next chapter of her life.

"I have a smaller window available to get pregnant and to make sure that hopefully happens. I'm also introverted and like to be at home mostly. I've loved my experience of being a professional tennis player and travelling the world," Danielle Collins said.

"Tennis has given me the opportunity to have so many incredible experiences, many of which would not have been possible for me otherwise. But I'm ready for my next chapter," she added.

"I missed out on some really important bonds and friendships" - Danielle Collins on the demanding nature of tennis

Danielle Collins at Miami Open

Continuing in her BBC column, Danielle Collins remarked that being a tennis player, as incredible a lifestyle as it, has led to her missing out on some really important friendships because of how demanding it is.

The World No. 10 admitted that while she has been incredibly grateful for all that she has gained because of her tennis career, she has only ever seen it as something she did and not as something to define herself by.

"Of course I got to have other incredible experiences through tennis which are so exciting and so meaningful. But, at the same time, I missed out on some really important bonds and friendships because of how demanding our lifestyle is," Danielle Collins said.

"I'm incredibly grateful to have this career, that goes without saying. It is an incredible opportunity. But tennis is not a forever career. I've always looked at tennis as what I do and not who I am," she added.