"A super competitor who never ever gives up despite all adversities" - Sachin Tendulkar congratulates Rafael Nadal on his Wimbledon QF win 

Tennis superstar Rafael Nadal emerged victorious in a hard-fought five-set match against Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon. Though the Spaniard looked down and out in multiple moments throughout the match due to an abdominal injury, he showed incredible grit and resilience to progress to the semifinals.

Nadal's incredible performance on Centre Court earned massive praise from folks all around the globe. One such person is cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar.

The Master Blaster took to Twitter to wax lyrical about Nadal's performance while praising his ability to overcome adversities.

"A super competitor who never ever gives up despite all adversities. Amazing game of tennis last evening @RafaelNadal. The way you compete each time you’re on the court is just brilliant to watch," wrote Tendulkar.

Tendulkar is widely considered to be the greatest batsman of all time and has had his fair share of adversities to overcome on the cricket field. Such incredible words coming from him are a testament to the greatness of the 22-time Grand Slam champion.

Nadal struggled with a rib injury throughout the match as he had to take a medical timeout and received on-court treatment on numerous occasions. Despite struggling with pain, the Spaniard managed to push through and take the fifth and final set in a one-sided tiebreaker.

Rafael Nadal will face Nick Kyrgios in the semifinals

Rafael Nadal at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.

After progressing to the semifinals at Wimbledon this year, Rafael Nadal will renew his rivalry with Nick Kyrgios. Though the Spaniard and the Australian have had moments in the past where they have not seen eye-to-eye on a few things, they have also produced incredible tennis matches.

Kyrgios beat the likes of Stefanos Tsitsipas and Cristian Garin to reach the semifinals. The 27-year-old has played arguably the best bit of tennis of his career at SW19 this year.

23-time Grand Slam champion Nadal leads the head-to-head battle with Kyrgios with six wins while the Australian has won thrice. They have faced each other on grass twice, both at Wimbledon, and both players have emerged victorious once.

Kyrgios put the world on notice when he beat Nadal in four sets at Wimbledon in 2014. The other two wins of his career against the Spaniard were at Cincinnati in 2017 and at the Mexican Open in 2019.

