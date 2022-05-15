A tactical analysis of what makes Rafael Nadal close to unbeatable on clay

Rafael Nadal's supremacy on clay has been well documented throughout his illustrious career. The Spaniard's greatest rivals, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer, have repeatedly fallen short in their encounters against him on this surface.

The former World No. 1 has 13 French Open titles to his name and will be vying for his 14th at Roland Garros this year. He holds the longest winning streak on clay, with 81 consecutive wins between April 2005 and May 2007 and has won the most claycourt titles in the Open Era (62).

Plenty of factors come into play when deciphering the Spaniard's domination on clay. But a recent analysis by Baseline Tennis helped explain why the Spaniard is so difficult to beat on the red dirt.

One attribute of Nadal that stands out on clay is his ability to put excessive top spin on the ball. The 21-time Grand Slam champion generates over 3,200 RPM on his groundstrokes, making it that much more difficult for his opponents to handle.

Top spin is enhanced more on clay than on hardcourt or grass, allowing Nadal to play with more security and forcing his opponents to take more risks. Essentially, more top spin reduces Nadal's unforced errors on clay to a greater extent than on any other surface.

Opposing players have often tried to counter this by moving forward and hitting the ball on the rise in an attempt to take time away from Rafael Nadal. This, however, is a risky tactic, often leading to greater numbers of unforced errors. Federer in the mid-2000s and Djokovic in the mid-2010s are prime examples of this tactial ploy not working.

Another tactic to counter Nadal's excessive top spin is for opponents to drop deep behind the baseline. But this often ends up providing Nadal with more time to control the points.

Whether moving forward in an aggressive approach or holding back in a more defensive position, Nadal has always had the wherewithal to quickly assess his opponent and employ the necessary tactics to come out on top.

Rafael Nadal's hunt for 14th French Open title in Jeapordy

Rafael Nadal celebrates his victory over John Isner in Rome

Hunting for his 14th title at the French Open later this month, Rafael Nadal has had an unusually difficult claycourt season. After picking up a rib injury in his semi-final win over Carlos Alcaraz at Indian Wells in March, Nadal was forced to sit out tournaments at Monte-Carlo and Barcelona. These two claycourt events have traditionally been critical to Nadal's preparations for Roland Garros.

Nadal returned to action at the Madrid Masters but was knocked out of the tournament by fellow countryman Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals. He subsequently took part in the Italian Open, falling to Denis Shapovalov in the Round of 16.

Perhaps more shattering for Nadal and his legion of fans is his chronic foot injury, which seems to have flared up in his loss to Shapovalov, putting his hunt for a record-extending 14th Roland Garros crown in serious jeapordy.

