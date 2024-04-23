"A team together?" - Alexander Zverev reacts as Rafael Nadal joins him alongside Daniil Medvedev and Carlos Alcaraz for Laver Cup 2024 in Berlin 

Germany's Alexander Zverev reacted as Rafael Nadal is announced for the 2024 edition of the Laver Cup to be held in Berlin, Germany. Nadal will be representing Team Europe at the event.

Rafael Nadal will make his comeback at the Laver Cup this September, which will be his fourth appearance at the event. He last played at the Laver Cup 2022, London, the event that was the swansong for tennis great Roger Federer. The tournament is scheduled for September 20-22 at the Uber Arena in Berlin.

World No. 5 Alexander Zverev reacted to the news of the Spaniard joining him, Daniil Medvedev, and Carlos Alcaraz at this year's Laver Cup. They will represent Team Europe, captained by Bjorn Borg.

The German on his Instagram story reacted with a caption:

"Oh we are getting a team together this time ha?"

Instagram story of Alexander Zverev

The 22-time Grand Slam champion Nadal aims to help Team Europe reclaim the title. He even stated that the Laver Cup is an exciting and different competition and he is looking forward to it.

The Spaniard, as per the tournament's official website, was quoted as saying:

"At this stage in my career, I want to go out there and make the most of every opportunity I am given. Teaming up is always an incredible experience and I have always enjoyed it, the competition is different and exciting. I'm looking forward to going to Berlin and helping Team Europe to win back the Laver Cup."

The Berlin edition will be the seventh Laver Cup. Team Europe, who have not won the event for the last two years will aim to reclaim the title. But they will face stern competition from Team World, which consists of players from all the continents except Europe.

Australian No. 1 Alex de Minuar along with America's Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul are announced for Team World, captained by John McEnroe. All three players were part of Team World's historic triumph at the 2022 Laver Cup in London. Fritz and Paul were also part of the victorious team last year when Team World defended the title successfully.

"Vamos Rafa" - Roger Federer welcomes Rafael Nadal to the 2024 Laver Cup

Rafael Nadal(L) and Roger Federer(R) during the Laver Cup 2022

Swiss great and 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer welcomed his arch-rival Rafael Nadal for the upcoming Laver Cup with an Instagram story. Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have a storied rivalry in the world of tennis. Having won 42 Grand Slams between them, the duo share a great bond.

After Nadal announced his participation at Federer's brainchild event, the Laver Cup, the Swiss maestro welcomed his rival on Instagram.

Federer expressed his excitement and welcomed his rival with a caption:

"Vamos Rafa."

The southpaw too recalled his fond memories of the Laver Cup, especially during the 2022 event when Roger Federer retired. It was an emotional moment for all tennis fans across the globe.

