"A total braindead idiot" - Fans aghast by Nick Kyrgios 'throwing shade' at Christopher Eubanks after Wimbledon gig snub

Nick Kyrgios is in hot water with tennis fans after his comments about Christopher Eubanks. The Australian seemingly ‘threw shade' at Eubanks after the latter was chosen for the BBC Wimbledon commentary team, and fans were unhappy with the former World No.13’s comments.

Kyrgios, who has been struggling with repeated injuries over the past two years, first ventured into the world of commentating in 2023 during the ATP Finals. In 2024, the 30-year-old worked with ESPN for the Australian Open and US Open, and was a part of BBC's team for Wimbledon.

While Kyrgios’ Wimbledon commentary debut was praised by many, the Australian was not named to BBC’s roster for the 2025 event, as he was replaced by America's Christopher Eubanks. Addressing this in an interview with The Guardian, Nick Kyrgios seemingly took a dig at Eubanks and the BBC, saying,

“It’s unfortunate but it’s probably their loss more than mine. I understand they’ve got Chris Eubanks, but he hasn’t beaten the greatest of all time multiple times. When someone’s beaten Federer, Nadal, Murray and Djokovic and has incredible insights, it’s very strange you wouldn’t want that person adding knowledge to tennis fans.”

Reacting to the tennis star's statement many fans were quick to to criticize his comments about Eubanks. One fan on X wrote,

“What a total braindead idiot. Given his history both on and off the court, including domestic abuse for one, he should have never got the job to begin last year. Guy is too full of himself, no one will miss him on commentary, just his few weird fans. I don’t like Eubanks either but to throw shade at him like that is just pathetic. Not even surprised though, the guy has always been a grade A clown.”

Another fans called Kyrgios the ‘worst person in tennis, writing,

“Never seen a player who at any situation will bring up the fact that he’s beaten some of the best players ever.. like ok congrats? Maybe they didn’t want you there because you treat people like shit and act like a little child.. you are the worst person in tennis.. ego is so high.”

Here is how other fans reacted to Nick Kyrgios’ comments:

“Bro you better focus on your recovery instead of crying for a journalist spot,” one wrote.

“It’s funny the way he thinks he’s still relevant in 2025,” another added.

“Very strange indeed. One of the great mysteries of our times. Definitely nothing to do with his behaviour, character, morals, legal history, relationships, or attitude towards women,” one X user commentated sarcastically.

“Thank god, he was a stain to men's tennis with that horrible attitude,” yet another fan chimed in.

Nick Kyrgios on his future with BBC

Kyrgios at the ESPN On Disney+ Launch Party (Image Source: Getty)

Despite showcasing his dissatisfaction with being left out of BBC’s team for Wimbledon, Nick Kyrgios also expressed that he was open to working with the broadcaster again.

In the same interview with The Guardian, the Australian said he was sure he would work with BBC sometime in the future, and highlighted the skills he brought to the table during commentating, saying,

“I’m sure our paths will cross again. I only ever want to add humour, some knowledge and some great atmosphere.”

On the tennis end of things, Nick Kyrgios has made several appearances on the courts this year. He opened his season at the Brisbane International, where he was dealt a defeat in the first round. He went on to make early exits at the Australian Open and Indian Wells, before making it to the second round do the ATP Masters Miami 1000.

