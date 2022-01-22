"A week ago I was supposed to play Novak Djokovic and didn't have much of a chance, but now I'm in the last 16"- Miomir Kecmanovic

Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic advanced to the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time in his career with a four-set win over Lorenzo Sonego at the 2022 Australian Open.

The 22-year-old's draw has opened up following the withdrawal of World No. 1 Novak Djokovic. Kecmanovic was drawn to face his fellow countryman in the first round, but the three-time defending champion was forced to pull out of the competition after his visa was revoked.

Lucky loser Salvatore Caruso took Djokovic's spot, and Kecmanovic easily disposed of the Italian, before registering two more wins to notch up his best Grand Slam run till date.

Following his third-round win over Sonego, Kecmanovic admitted that Djokovic's absence had proven hugely beneficial for him.

"A week ago I was supposed to play the world No. 1 and didn't have much of a chance there, but now I'm in the last 16, so I'm happy that I was able to use this chance and that I've been playing some really good tennis," he said.

"I didn't have much pressure just because I felt that I got a second chance, so I just wanted to use it the best that I can. I've obviously been showing that well up until now."

The Serb also revealed that he had not spoken to Djokovic since the World No. 1's deportation.

"I think he's still recovering from everything, and I didn't really want to bother him, give him his space. I'll definitely talk to him eventually after things calm down."

Miomir Kecmanovic to face Gael Monfils in the fourth round of Australian Open

Miomir Kecmanovic will take on 17th seed Gael Monfils for a place in the quarterfinals. The Frenchman won the Adelaide International in the lead-up to the Grand Slam, where he has demolished all three of his opponents so far. Monfils is yet to drop a set in the competition.

Monfils and Kecmanovic met at the Paris Masters last year, with the former coming from a set down to win 4-6, 7-5, 6-3.

The Serb is expecting another tough battle on Sunday.

"It will definitely be tough. I played him last tournament in Paris. It was a tough three-set match. For sure it's going to be difficult. He's been playing well. But I've also played really good and have this momentum going, so hopefully it will be enough to take me through," he said.

