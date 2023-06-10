"A wildcard, just to stand on the court? That didn't feel right to me" - How Lucie Safarova inadvertently led to Karolina Muchova's breakthrough run

Karolina Muchova will take on World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the summit clash of the 2023 French Open. It will be the second installment of the duo's on-court rivalry, with the Czech having won their first meeting that came at the 2019 Prague Open.

Muchova, who scored a three-set win over Switaek en route to a maiden WTA final, however, almost did not play in the tournament. In fact, the wildcard that was given to the Olomouc-born tennis player was originally offered to her countrywoman Lucie Safarova.

A much more accomplished player at the time, Safarova was nearing her retirement and could have easily chosen to take the wildcard and bid adieu to her fans back home. As per a WTA Insider post on Twitter, however, Safarova chose to decline the special entry, so it could be available for Muchova.

"Twenty-two-year-old Karolina Muchova into her 1st WTA semifinal as a wildcard into her home tournament. Worth noting that the WC was available for the soon-to-be retired Lucie Safarova. Safarova declined it so it could be available for Muchova. Class," WTA Insider tweeted.

To elaborate, Safarova had told Czech media outlet iSport at the time that she wasn't feeling great about her game and it did not feel right to take the wildcard away from someone like Muchova — who she said had played very well at the Fed Cup (now Billie Jean King Cup).

"I wasn't satisfied with my game. Karolina Muchova played excellently at the Fed Cup. Taking a young up-and-coming player of hope - a wildcard - when I know I'm not ready? Just to stand on the court? That didn't feel right to me," Lucie Safarova had told iSport at the time.

Karolina Muchova to take on Iga Swiatek in French Open final

Karolina Muchova will take on Iga Swiatek in the 2023 French Open final.

Nearly four years after their first meeting in Prague, Karolina Muchova and Iga Swiatek will once again find themselves up against each other on the tennis court in the 2023 French Open final.

A two-time winner and the top-ranked player in the world, Swiatek will fancy her chances against the 43rd-ranked Muchova. The Czech, however, has a few things going her way.

Muchova, who saved a match point to oust Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals, is 5-0 against top-3 in her career so far and has been playing some of her best tennis of late. All of this is besides her past record against Swiatek.

All things considered, if both Iga Swiatek and Karolína Muchova can bring their best to the table on Saturday, June 10, fans will be in for a cracker of a final.

