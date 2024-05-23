"Absolute no brainer" - Andy Roddick congratulates Andre Agassi on replacing John McEnroe as Team World captain at Laver Cup

Andre Agassi will replace John McEnroe as captain of Team World for the 2025 edition of the Laver Cup. Andy Roddick congratulated the American tennis icon and called the decision a 'no-brainer'.

During his professional career that spanned over two decades, Agassi amassed eight Grand Slam singles titles and 60 ATP Tour titles, while also spending 101 weeks as the World No. 1.

On May 22, it was announced that the former World No. 1 would take over from John McEnroe as the captain of Team World at the Laver Cup next year. McEnroe will be the Team World captain at this year's edition which will be played in September in Berlin.

“I am truly honored to accept the invitation to become the Laver Cup Team World Captain,” Agassi said in a statement (Via ATP Tour).

“For me the key will be understanding and managing the players’ needs throughout the year and really getting to know them so that I can select the matchups to give us the best chance to get wins on the board and bring home the Laver Cup. I hope I can build the rapport, respect and trust with the players as John has done and I can’t wait to take on this role, it’s not one I’m taking lightly,” he added.

Andy Roddick took to his X account to congratulate Andre Agassi. He shared the announcement posted by the official Laver Cup account and wrote:

"Absolute no brainer all ways! Congrats @AndreAgassi and @lavercup"

John McEnroe believes Andre Agassi is the right man to take over from him as Team World captain

John McEnroe at the Laver Cup 2023.

The Laver Cup was introduced in honor of Australian tennis legend Rod Laver in 2017. It is a competition which consists of six men's tennis players from Europe playing against six men's tennis players from the rest of the world.

Since the inception of the competition, John McEnroe has captained Team World and Bjorn Borg has captained Team Europe. Andre Agassi will take over as Team World captain from 2025 and McEnroe believes his compatriot is the right man for the job.

“I want to congratulate Andre on becoming the next Team World Captain, I know he is the right man for the job,” said McEnroe (via Eurosport).

“The Laver Cup is very special to me, a truly incredible competition that I love being a part of. I will be rooting for him and Team World and will support him however I can.”

John McEnroe and Andre Agassi both participated in the second edition of the Pickleball Slam, which took place in February 2024. Agassi and his wife Steffi Graf went on to win the event that took place in Hollywood, Florida.

