"Absolute catastrophe" - Fans speculate Iga Swiatek, Carlos Alcaraz & Jannik Sinner's withdrawals from US Open mixed doubles due to 'stupid' schedule

Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek's US Open mixed doubles participation has been confirmed. However, a prominent tennis journalist recently stated that the Spaniard, Italian and Pole may still end up withdrawing due to their ongoing participation at the Cincinnati Open. Several fans subsequently reacted to the potential development.

On Sunday, August 17, the US Open confirmed the pairings for the mixed doubles category this year. Alcaraz and Swiatek are set to team up with Emma Raducanu and Casper Ruud respectively. Meanwhile, Sinner repaired with Katerina Siniakova after Emma Navarro, who was originally slated to partner the Italian, pulled out.

However, with Iga Swiatek set to contest the women's singles final and Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner slated to battle it out for the men's singles title at the Cincinnati Open, tennis journalist Jose Morgado suggested that there's a likelihood of the trio pulling out from the 2025 US Open mixed doubles.

"That being said, this looks absolutely undoable for Swiatek (plays final in Cincy at 6pm and has a 12pm match in New York -- not happening) and very unlikely for Alcaraz and Sinner (final at 3pm in Cincy, mixed at 2pm in NYC). Lots of alternates should be ready," Morgado wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Plenty of tennis fans on X subsequently lashed out at the overlapping schedules of the Cincinnati Open and the US Open mixed doubles.

"This US summer has been an absolute catastrophe of organisation and scheduling. The worst hardcourt summer I've ever seen," one fan wrote.

"This schedule is all so incredibly stupid," commented another.

"We should not be playing Tour finals on Mondays. The Cincy schedule is completely ruining what was an amazing mixed doubles concept," another fan chimed in.

"All the hoopla for this mix dubs experiment is a bust. Atp wta needs to revamp the schedule otherwise tennis will suffer," opined one.

"This is just messy, really," another added.

"Tennis tournaments have been going on for over 100 years, and they cannot get the scheduling to work. I bet this was not done by AI," weighed in yet another fan.

Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu partnership arguably biggest draw for US Open 2025 mixed doubles

Emma Raducanu (left) and Carlos Alcaraz (right) at a promotional event ahead of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships (Source: Getty)

Much of the hype around the revamped mixed doubles category at the upcoming US Open has been built around the pairing of Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu. Alcaraz and Raducanu are both former US Open singles champions, with the Spaniard having won the men's singles title in 2022 and the Brit winning the women's singles title in 2021.

The hype surrounding Alcaraz and Raducanu's partnership also stems from the perception among fans that the Spaniard has a crush on the Brit. Considering the situation, if Alcaraz does end up withdrawing from the mixed doubles competition, it won't be a positive development at all for the hardcourt Major.

The other mixed doubles pairings for this year's US Open include Jessica Pegula-Jack Draper, Belinda Bencic-Alexander Zverev, Olga Danilovic-Novak Djokovic, Mirra Andreeva-Daniil Medvedev, Madison Keys-Frances Tiafoe, Naomi Osaka-Gael Monfils, Caty McNally-Lorenzo Musetti, Taylor Townsend-Ben Shelton, Amanda Anisimova-Holger Rune, Venus Williams-Reilly Opelka, Karolina Muchova-Andrey Rublev, Sara Errani-Andrea Vavassori, and Elena Rybakina-Taylor Fritz.

