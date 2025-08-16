  • home icon
  • When is the 2025 US Open Mixed Doubles? Full event schedule, new format, and what’s different this year ft. Carlos Alcaraz, Emma Raducanu, Ben Shelton

By Ravleen Kaur
Published Aug 16, 2025 17:28 GMT
Carlos Alcaraz [L], Emma Raducanu [M], and Ben Shelton [R] | Source: Getty Images
The 2025 US Open Mixed Doubles Championship, presented by Vital Proteins, is all set to feature the top-notch players, including World No. 2, Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, Britain's rising talent, Emma Raducanu, and American star Ben Shelton, among others. This year's mixed doubles championship will be played under a new format.

The winner of last year's US Open Mixed Doubles Championship was the Italian duo, Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori, who defeated the American pair, Taylor Townsend and Donald Young. Errani and Vavassori became the first all-Italian players to win the prestigious title.

The Spanish sensation, Carlos Alcaraz, has reached the semi-final round at the 2025 Cincinnati Open, whereas his partner Emma Raducanu concluded her Cincinnati tournament run with a round of 32 loss to World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka. So, let's take a detailed look at this year's revamped championship.

When and where will the 2025 US Open Mixed Doubles Championship take place?

The 2025 US Open Mixed Doubles Championship will be held from August 19 to 20 during the first week of the US Open. This Grand Slam tournament will feature the top stars of tennis who will lock horns for the prize money of $1 million.

The matches will take place on both Arthur Ashe Stadium and Louis Armstrong Stadium. The first and second rounds will take place on Tuesday, and the semi-finals and final will be played on Wednesday.

Which teams are competing at the 2025 US Open Mixed Doubles Championship?

The US Open Mixed Doubles Championship this year will feature 16 teams; eight teams will be entering directly based on their combined singles ranking, and the other eight will be wild card entries.

The seven teams that will enter directly are Jack Draper and Jessica Pegula, Casper Ruud and Iga Swiatek, Taylor Fritz and Elena Rybakina, Holger Rune and Amanda Anisimova, Alexander Zverev and Belinda Bencic, Daniil Medvedev and Mirra Andreeva, and Lorenzo Musetti and Jasmine Paolini.

The teams with wild-card entries are Frances Tiafoe and Madison Keys, Novak Djokovic and Olga Danilovic, Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu, Ben Shelton and Taylor Townsend, Reilly Opelka and Venus Williams, and Andrea Vavassori and Sara Errani.

This year's Mixed Doubles Championship will be played under a new format

The format for this year will be different from the previous years; there will be short sets to four games, best-of-three-set matches, a ten-point match tiebreak instead of a third set, with no-ad scoring, and tiebreakers at four-all.

Where to watch the 2025 US Open Mixed Doubles?

The major network, ESPN, will broadcast the Mixed Doubles Championship. The matches will be available to watch across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNEWS, ESPN+, and ABC.

For more information on the match schedules, click here.

