Emma Raducanu said that her diverse roots from both her paternal and maternal sides make her feel not entirely British. The 22-year-old also shared that she has enjoyed embracing the best of all worlds throughout her life.

Emma Raducanu posted strong results at the Miami Open, reaching the quarterfinals of a WTA 1000 event for the first time. She failed to make a mark in the Grand Slams this year, but had a successful hard-court campaign at the Washington Open, advancing to the semifinals in both singles and doubles.

But her North American hardcourt swing so far hasn't been great, having recently exited the Cincinnati 2R after losing to Aryna Sabalenka. Discussing her tennis goals in Cincinnati, Raducanu gave a peek into her personaparticularlypeciafamily background.

Her mother, Renee, originates from Shenyang, China, and her father, Ion Răducanu, from Bucharest, Romania. Raducanu was born in Toronto, Canada, where her mother emigrated from China, before the family later shifted to the United Kingdom - the country she now represents on the global stage.

Being culturally diverse, the British No. 1 has often faced questions about her real identity. While she admitted not feeling entirely British, Emma Raducanu took pride in soaking in different worlds throughout her life.

“I would say it’s funny when people ask where you’re from. Obviously, I feel British. I’ve grown up there, But there are certain things, the way I think, I don’t think I am completely. So you have a little question about your identity. But I try not to read too much into it and try to just take the best from all the different worlds that I’ve been exposed to and grown up in." (via The Guardian)

Raducanu has one Grand Slam title under her belt - the 2021 US Open. She was the first Brit to bag the title since Virginia Wade in 1977.

Emma Raducanu recently explained why people lambasting her for rapid coaching changes are pointless

Raducanu at the Cincinnati Open 2025 - Day 5 - (Source: Getty)

Emma Raducanu hasn't been able to replicate her major title-winning form yet. However, she adjusted herself to new techniques and tried to sync with several coaches over the past years. Having changed her coach six times, Raducanu recently roped in Rafael Nadal's ex-coach, Francisco Roig, after working with Nick Cavaday for a long time and Mark Petchey informally.

Her rapid coaching changes often garner fan criticisms. Addressing that, the Brit said that some partnerships didn't count since they were on a trial basis.

"When you see things like: ‘Oh, Emma on her ninth coach’, I’m like: ‘Guys, come on.’ Certain ones don’t count. If you’ve had a trial, you don’t have to carry on after the trial. A few have been trials, a few have been other situations. I just try and take the high road. And try to do what the royal family would do.”

Raducanu will next take the US Open court, where she will look to add her second major win to her resume. However, has has been pushed out of seeded positions, based on her recent results.

